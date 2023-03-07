FOOD-BASKIN-ROBBINS-CHICKEN-FLAVOR-MCT

Baskin-Robbins Chicken & Waffles ice cream.

 Baskin-Robbins/TNS

If you thought Baskin-Robbins had concocted every ice cream flavor imaginable, the dessert chain is serving up a bold new take on a Southern-fried classic.

Baskin-Robbins debuted a new flavor of the month on Wednesday: “Chick’n & Waffles,” a sweet-and-savory take on a popular brunch item. The company makes it clear: The buttermilk-flavored ice cream doesn’t contain meat. Rather, it features crispy bite-sized chunks that mimic the flavor of fried chicken and waffles, in addition to maple-syrup-flavored swirls.