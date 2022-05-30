NASHUA — A little bit of Florida has arrived in the Gate City.
The Container Bar — built entirely from an old 40-foot shipping container — officially opened at Boston Billiard Club & Casino over Memorial Day weekend.
The full-service bar offers specials only available on the patio, which is located in front of the club at 55 Northeastern Blvd.
The neon pink container and surrounding patio with 150 seats is designed to be an escape, said Joe Rozmus, food and beverage director. A soft opening took place the weekend before.
“It just makes you forget where you’re at,” he said. “It is not like you are sitting in the middle of a city. It has more of that beachy-type vibe.”
Owner Kurt Mathias saw one at a bar in Florida and decided to bring the tropical vibe north.
While there are no palm trees, tall evergreen shrubs block any view of the parking lot.
“It is unlike anything you would see up here, but they are quite frequently seen in the southern states,” Rozmus said.
The beer garden has two firepits, tables with canopy umbrellas and multiple TVs.
During the day, the container provides both sun and shade options. The bar features eight rotating draft lines.
“It is all geared sessionable, light, summer beers, which has been popular,” Rozmus said. “Inside we tend to carry a lot heavier selection, a lot of double IPAs and stuff like that.”
The menu is the same.
While outdoor dining has gained more attention during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Container Bar was more about attracting more traffic to the destination pool hall with charitable gaming, Rozmus. The bar actually opened in late fall for a few nights, which ended up being a “dry run,” he said.
“Friday nights are kind of where it pops,” Rozmus said.
“This past Friday I want to say every seat was full. We have live music out here on Friday,” he said.
John Chenette and Brooke Poulin, who are long-time friends from college, frequent the club and decided to order a “Bucket List,” which comes with a mix of canned drinks, such as Truly and High Noon Vodka Soda.
“We knew they were doing something out here, but we didn’t know what it was,” Chenette said.
“When we found out this is what it was we said, “We should definitely come out this weekend’ and see what it is all about,” Chenette said.
He said the previous smaller patio would get busy, so he’s glad for the expanded seating options.
Paulin said the bar is different from anything else in the city.
“All the outdoor dining downtown you are one the street,” she said. “It is busy, it is loud.”
“Sunday Fun Day” features cornhole, giant Jenga and tic-tac-toe. 603 Brewery in Londonderry will take over the taps for another promotion.
The biggest question customers ask is, “Why is it hot pink?”
The answer is simple.
“It is supposed to pop so it piques your curiosity,” Rozmus said.
“If it were green or black or tan you might look over it,” Rozmus said.
The container bar will stay open as late as the weather allows.