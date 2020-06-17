The 31st annual Hampton Beach Seafood Festival is the latest casualty of the coronavirus pandemic as organizers have decided to cancel the popular three-day event that brings more than 100,000 people to the beach.
The Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce announced the cancellation Wednesday after wrestling with holding such a large event at a time when public health officials continue to encourage social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.
Many other festivals and fairs traditionally held during the summer and fall months have also been scrapped this year.
This is the first time the Seafood Festival has been canceled.
“I think it’s one of the hardest decisions we’ve made in years because it’s such a major event, not only for the business community in the Hampton Beach area, but for the chamber itself,” said John Nyhan, chamber president and festival chairman.
The festival is the chamber’s biggest fundraiser of the year and features traditional seafood fare from about 50 Seacoast restaurants and includes arts and craft vendors, entertainment, sidewalk sales, a lobster roll eating contest and other activities.
The event generates about $100,000 in revenue for the chamber, Nyhan said, adding that the organization’s budget will take a 25% hit.
The chamber has spent the past few months gathering input from many of the more than 500 volunteers and vendors, state and local officials, and others.
Organizers considered the health and safety protocols that would be needed if the were to be held.
The decision was based on those discussions and input from the chamber’s board of directors.
“We talked to everybody. This was not going to be a decision that one person could make,” Nyhan said.
The lodging community will also be impacted by the loss of the festival.
“It’s very disappointing to share the news with all the people who come here every single year. They book their hotel rooms specifically to come to the Seafood Festival,” Nyhan said.
The festival takes months of planning and some thought early on that organizers might be able to pull it off, but as the pandemic evolved it became clear that it would be too difficult.
Nyhan said they watched as other festivals and large events were being called off into the fall.
“We understood that the Seafood Festival, like all of the other festivals, people were making decisions and we thought it out and we just can’t justify it,” he said.
Joe Higgins, co-owner of the Old Salt Resaurant and Lamie’s Inn in Hampton, said he was disappointed, but understands why the decision was made.
The Old Salt has been participating in the festival since it began.
“It’s a real sad thing that the Seafood Festival isn’t going to happen. This epidemic has hurt everyone everywhere,” he said.
While the traditional festival was nixed, a few related events are expected to take place. A 9/11 tribute was planned this year because the festival would have kicked off on Sept. 11.
Nyhan said fireworks will still be held on Sept. 12 and a 5K road race is planned for Sept. 13.
The chamber also plans to produce a summer-long Hampton Beach Seafood Guidebook to direct festival fans to the businesses where they can enjoy food, shopping, and other fun activities. Many of the businesses will advertise in the guidebook and will offer various discounts.
The free guidebooks will be available on the Seacoast, including at many businesses locations and the chamber’s beach office on Ocean Boulevard, beginning on July 6.
“We’re going to try to keep the momentum going. It’s not going to be your traditional model. We’re hoping we can get people down here to celebrate the Seafood Festival throughout the summer up through that weekend and start planning for next year,” Nyhan said.