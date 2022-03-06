PETERBOROUGH — Couple Kyle Murphy and Heather Vaillancourt say they are embarking on a new partnership and continuing their health journeys as co-owners of a gluten- and dairy-free restaurant in Peterborough.
Vital Provisions, at 15 Main St., will specialize in nutrient-dense, flavor-packed smoothies, juices, acai bowls, bone broths, soups, salads and sandwiches, they said in an interview. Along with gluten and dairy, the kitchen will also be soy and peanut-free.
“It will be a completely scratch kitchen,” Murphy said. “We’ll make everything in-house, including the breads.”
“So we’ll know exactly what goes into it,” Vaillancourt said. “So if anybody has an issue with something we can guide them through the ingredients without there being any mysteries.”
Vaillancourt is a massage therapist through her business Monadnock Therapeutic Bodyworks.
“Health and wellness is at the core of who I am so this is a beautiful addition to what I see is my desire to help people achieve their wellness goals,” she said.
Murphy began his own health journey a few years back. When the couple started dating 10 months ago, Murphy was about halfway through losing 100 pounds, he said. The weight loss was the result of him adopting a healthier way to live and eat.
“When we first started dating Kyle had made this huge health transformation,” Vaillancourt said.
Murphy has worked as a chef for the past 10 years but has had a lifelong dream of opening his own restaurant. Most recently he has been a chef on private yachts in the Caribbean and Bahamas, he said, working long hours and not eating well.
“It was every day, all day — three meals, hors d’oeuvres, parties. Burnout is a severe factor and has been in the industry for a long time,” he said.
The food industry takes its toll on the mental and physical health of its workers, he said.
“So a few years ago I decided to make a transition and really focus on myself and my health,” he said. “I’m down over 100 pounds … and feeling better than I ever have in all the facets of life.”
For herself, Vaillancourt has an autoimmune condition that is triggered by gluten, which makes eating out difficult at times, she said.
“You might have gluten-free or dairy-free options but it’s not the whole menu,” Murphy said.
“And no matter how well prepared it is there is always the risk of cross-contamination,” Vaillancourt said. “And I know that I’ve ordered gluten-free items in the past and still had the autoimmune response to it. It’s tough having that trust when going out to eat knowing that there’s always the potential risk unless it’s eliminated entirely.”
Gluten is an issue for many people, Murphy said. And more and more people are finding the correlation between gut health and mental health, he said.
“It’s such a prevalent issue for people right now. I know so many people who can’t have gluten,” he said.
So when they started dating they would find healthy activities like going for a run. They also had fun finding restaurants where they both could find healthy options, they said.
“I love food — I just love food — but I have a lot of dietary issues and intolerances,” Vaillancourt said. “So we would, on our dates, explore places that had options that I was able to utilize.”
Soon Murphy’s lifelong dream of owning a restaurant of his own began to take shape inspired by both their health journeys and love of delicious, nutritious food.
And as his idea evolved their relationship blossomed and Vaillancourt not only became Murphy’s partner in life but in business as well.
“As our relationship progressed and as he gained more momentum to open a place we realized that we have a really good balance and dynamic both personally and professionally,” she said. “I own a local business already and something about logistics and organization and details is my passion. … Health is my passion but those are my strengths.”
Vaillancourt said the cafe is already fully staffed. They are just waiting for final approval from the town and plan to open in March or April.
Vaillancourt said all of their new hires are passionate about the menu and all have their own stories about why they want to or need to eat gluten and, or dairy-free.
Murphy said they also plan to ensure their employees don’t get burned out working in the restaurant industry as he did.
“That’s one of the core values that we want to have here. We want to practice what we preach about a work-life balance,” Murphy said.
Murphy said they plan to be open seven days a week 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.