Restaurant owners in Derry say they are in survival mode this winter, with a pandemic-related loss in customer traffic that predictably worsened with the loss of outdoor dining.
Until public health concerns subside, the town is doing what it can to remind customers to support local restaurants.
Derry Economic Development Director Beverly Donovan declared February Derry Restaurant Month, and put together an incentive program to encourage diners to visit more restaurants.
Donovan distributed Pokeno cards with local restaurants and breweries represented on a grid. Once a customer gets six different businesses stamped in exchange for spending a minimum of $10 at each place, they get a free Restaurant Month tote bag and get entered to win a number of prizes, including a gift basket with about $90 in items and gift cards from local companies.
“It may not be a game changer for struggling businesses, but every little bit helps, and we hope to remind customers to throw a little business to their favorite restaurants when they can,” Donovan said.
There have also been some new additions to the restaurant scene in town over the past year, and Donovan said she hopes to let folks know what’s new in town.
“We’re very fortunate to be in Derry because they really care about their businesses,” said Peter Tsoupelis, owner of Amphora Fine Greek Dining. “Quite frankly, any little bit helps in this day and age.”
Tsoupelis said his and many other restaurants in the area are struggling.
“You take anybody’s business, and you cut it in half, it’s tough,” Tsoupelis said. “Fortunately, we’ve got a strong takeout business.”
Tsoupelis said his overall business is bringing in about 75% of what it used to before COVID-19, but they had to increase their share of take-out service from about 20% of the business to close to a majority, he estimates.
Being poised for takeout has helped, he said, but he still misses seeing as many smiling faces at his tables, and many of the 10-year-old business’ regulars.
“I’ve had regulars who have texted me ‘Pete we love you, but we’re not leaving the house,’” he said.
Others, like Cask and Vine, have traditionally relied more heavily on dine-in service. Co-owners Andy Day and Alana Wentworth have applied for three rounds of the federal Payroll Protection Program to keep their seven employees on board; the first two rounds for $34,000 each, which they won’t have to pay back, and in a third round they just applied for to get a $25,000 loan.
They also received a state Main Street grant and a Small Business Administration loan, which combined were for about $180,000. Day said they’ll have to start making payments on the SBA loan in May.
“It’s still really slow going. A lot of days it’s painful because you know that you’re not even breaking even,” Day said.
Without those programs, Day and Wentworth would have had to lay off their full-time employees, including their chef who just bought a house, close the next-door taproom and man the business themselves.
“It sounds like just about everybody is in the same boat, with varying degrees of success based on whether or not they were set up for to-go,” Day said.
He said he’s grateful the town is doing what it can to encourage more customers to patronize businesses, but he expects it will be another six months before anything that resembles a return to normalcy because people aren’t comfortable dining out still.
“The solution is we’re just going to have to sit here and deal right now, unfortunately,” he said.
Similarly, coffee shops, which rely heavily on commuter traffic and volume sales have seen their business shrink considerably. Melanie Davis, the owner of the Grind Rail Trail Cafe, said the town’s Pokeno program might help, as a reminder if nothing else.
“Coffee is such a habit-driven business. For me, I think it will just remind people, even just by having the paper on the seat of the car, to remind people to support,” Davis said.
She said PPP and other programs have kept the business afloat, and have been timed well for her, but she is seeing only 50% of the business she had before COVID.
“I think this winter has been significantly harder than I probably anticipated,” Davis said. “I put what I thought were good things in place, good survival techniques to get through it, and what I’m finding is that the pandemic has been going on for so long that people’s habits have just changed.”
Davis started a mobile catering extension of the restaurant, with the same menu offered through a kitchen trailer.
Weekdays are still slow, Davis said, but she’s heartened by a recent uptick in weekend business. And while she says they’re in “survival mode” now, with shortened hours and a part-time staff reduced from 15 to four, she is hopeful that spring will bring new life.
“We need some habits to change again, and we need an injection of liveliness and hope in people before things really start to turn around again,” Davis said.