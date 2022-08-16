A shopper checks a carton of eggs

A shopper checks a carton of eggs inside a grocery store in San Francisco, Calif., on May 2, 2022.  

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Egg prices that rocketed to record highs after one the worst bird flu outbreaks in U.S. history are now falling - fast - as the industry replaces dead hens.

Midwest large eggs, the benchmark for commodity price, closed at $2.16 a dozen on Friday, down about 37% from late July's record high, according to commodity researcher Urner Barry. That'll provide relief for consumers, who saw egg prices jump 47% at U.S. grocery stores last month during the worst period of food inflation since 1979.