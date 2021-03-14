MANCHESTER — Elm House of Pizza is the latest restaurant to open in the Queen City during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The doors are set to open at 11 a.m. Monday inside the former Theo’s Pizza and Restaurant, 102 Elm St.
The opening comes as cement barriers have returned further down Elm Street to block off parking spaces. Cafes and restaurants are preparing to offer extended outdoor seating for a second year in a row.
About a year ago, Gov. Chris Sununu ordered restaurants to stop dine-in service the night before St. Patrick’s Day. The Irish celebrations will return this year, but are scaled back from years past.
Tim Baines, owner of Mint Bistro, partnered with Bob Scribner to open Elm House of Pizza — the name of a former pizza joint at 866 Elm St. The first few days will be dine-in only with take-out being phased in, Baines said.
He says the space has a modern twist on a traditional House of Pizza.
“Our tagline is, “Your neighborhood restaurant and bar,’” Baines said. “We are going to be family friendly.”
In addition to pizza, the menu offers appetizers, entrees, fresh seafood, salads and soups. The pizza is being described as a “hybrid” — not quite Greek, not quite Italian.
The bar will feature craft cocktails and local beer.
“We think we are going to offer a lot to a diverse group of people,” Baines said. “We are definitely not a traditional House of Pizza.”
The restaurant brought about 28 employees in for the opening.
Sara Beaudry, executive director of nonprofit Intown Manchester, said the additional outdoor seating downtown gives restaurants extra space to serve more people given restrictions on indoor dining. The concrete barriers will be repainted with fresh designs.
“It was really successful,” she said. “I am glad it is something we are doing again. I think this might become something of a permanent fixture moving on, hopefully when things go back to normal.”
Thirsty Moose Taphouse will have a few spots blocked off on Merrimack Street. Other businesses might request similar outdoor spaces as the season progresses.
The barriers were put in place on Saturday to make sure businesses could use them on St. Patrick’s Day if the weather allows.
The March debut for the outdoor dining gives businesses a jump-start for the spring/summer season, Beaudry said.
“I think our downtown has done remarkably well in kind of going with the flow of all of this,” she said. “People have really adapted and changed to the new normal.”
The Shaskeen Pub and Restaurant is one of the restaurants taking advantage of the increased outdoor space that allows for an additional four to six tables. Some nights last year featured a live musician outdoors.
“I know people seemed to utilize it more last year,” said owner Neal Brown. “So, hopefully, it is still an incentive for people who feel it is just not time yet to be inside.”
The space is shared with Cafe La Reine.
Shaskeen will open on St. Patrick’s Day Wednesday for breakfast, which will run 6 to 11 a.m. Traditional corned beef and cabbage will be served until closing.
If the weather is nice, Shaskeen will offer outdoor dining.
“This year the city seems to be ahead of itself,” he said of the barriers.
Eventually, Elm House of Pizza will offer outdoor seating, but won’t require city land. The property includes a patio in the rear, but there is also room for tables out front, Baines said.
“We will be focusing on that in the weeks to come,” he said.
The partners are confident the restaurant industry will turn around post-COVID.
“It was definitely a significant risk, but we are really excited,” Baines said. “We decided it was a good opportunity to grow and offer up something up in the city where we thought there was a void.”