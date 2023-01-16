Lindsay and Ellie

Dustin Gardner has mentored scores of young cooks in the 16 years he’s served as executive chef of Casbah, an upscale Mediterranean restaurant in Shadyside, a neighborhood in the East End of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. But it’s safe to say the budding chef who tugs tightest on his heartstrings is his pint-sized daughter.

Gardner and his wife, Lindsay — the two met while students at the former Pennsylvania Culinary Institute — have been cooking with 3-year-old Ellie for as long as she’s been able to crawl up onto a step stool at the kitchen counter. Which is to say before the youngster even celebrated her first birthday.