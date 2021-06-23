EXETER — The historic Exeter Inn will soon reopen to guests after closing to the public 10 months ago to serve as a dormitory for faculty and students from Phillips Exeter Academy during the pandemic.
The hotel at 90 Front St. has announced it will begin welcoming guests once again on July 1.
Epoch Gastropub, which is located at the hotel and is formerly known as the Epoch Restaurant & Bar, will also open its doors to diners at the same time.
“It’s going to be exciting to see people, take care of them and be able to welcome them back into the inn,” general manager Derek Hunt said.
The inn, which opened in 1932, has been closed to traditional guests since last August when it announced that the academy planned to use it as a dormitory. The inn gave the school more space to spread students and faculty out as they returned to the campus for the 2020-21 school year.
The inn housed four faculty members and 50 students for the past several months, but the school stopped using the building on June 15.
“We are so grateful for the partnership. Using the Exeter Inn as a dorm last school year helped us reduce the number of shared rooms for our students, which was a key component to our COVID plan. Now that students are gone for the summer and pandemic restrictions are easing we are delighted that Inn proprietors will be back to normal this summer, serving patrons and visitors to the community,” said academy spokeswoman Robin Giampa.
Hunt described it as a “phenomenal partnership.”
“It really was a blessing in so many ways. It allowed us to regroup during this pandemic that was tough for the hospitality industry. It worked out incredibly well for both sides,” Hunt said.
As part of its reopening, Epoch will offer a new menu, expansive new outdoor seating area, updates to the interior, and the addition of a second bar in the Exeter room. The outdoor area will seat 36 patrons and will feature a new fire pit and a chef’s live grill station.
“That the historic Exeter Inn is reopening to the public and Epoch is rebranding as a gastropub is further evidence that our community and state are full-on economic rebound. It was wonderful to see the generous flexibility the inn showed in housing PEA students through the pandemic but we Exonians are glad they’re back,” said Darren Winham, Exeter’s economic development director.
