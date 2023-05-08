Firefly American Bar & Bistro is the reigning champion for best taco at this year’s Taco Tour in Manchester.
Those attending this year’s tour voted for Firefly’s “Chewbacca Chicken and Cheese” taco, which was named because of May the Fourth Be With You, a day each year that celebrates all things “Star Wars.”
The restaurant played up the “Star Wars” theme with a full-size cardboard cutout of Chewbacca on display.
Both years, the restaurant served up a taco with seasoned chicken, cheddar, Mexican rice and hot and smoked chipotle crema.
Firefly partnered with Granite United Way for the $1,000 prize.
"Thank you to all who visited us, tried our taco, and voted Firefly the winner of Manchester’s Taco Tour 2023!" the restaurant wrote on social media. "We’re thrilled to be partnered with the Granite United Way, and we know they’ll put their generously donated prize money to excellent use in serving our community."
The most creative taco went to BluAqua Restrobar, which served up an alligator and andouille taco.
In all, more than 100 vendors participated in this year's event.
Firefly also won in 2019. The Taco Tour did not take place in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands attend the annual event.
According to the Greater Manchester Chamber, 76% of attendees reported finding a restaurant they haven’t heard of before at Taco Tour and more than 80% plan to come back to downtown after attending the event.