Taco Tour
Tamara Biedrzycki of the Traveling Foodie food truck hands a taco to a customer during the Taco Tour in downtown Manchester on May 4, 2023.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Firefly American Bar & Bistro is the reigning champion for best taco at this year’s Taco Tour in Manchester.

Those attending this year’s tour voted for Firefly’s “Chewbacca Chicken and Cheese” taco, which was named because of May the Fourth Be With You, a day each year that celebrates all things “Star Wars.”