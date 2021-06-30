Fribbles aren’t being served up anymore on South Willow Street in Manchester, but soon Jersey Mike’s Subs will open at the former Friendly’s restaurant.
Chris Brown, a Jersey Mike’s franchisee, closed on the property at 1229 S. Willow St., which is at the corner of John E Devine Drive, on Tuesday. He hopes to be open by the end of the year.
Friendly’s closed in November 2019. The only remaining Friendly’s in the state are in Concord and Merrimack.
Jersey Mike’s, known for slicing meat and cheese in front of customers, is a growing brand in the state. Brown purchased the Keene location last August and opened a second one in Hudson. He now owns most of the state’s franchise territory outside the Seacoast.
He called South Willow the busiest corridor in Manchester.
“This Friendly’s location, in my opinion, is the best location in all of Manchester,” Brown said. Negotiations took place for more than a year for Brown to purchase the building after he first planned to lease the space.
“For us, it was really the visibility and access,” he said of the property. The building will undergo extensive renovations with plans still being formalized. The cost of the renovation has not been determined, Brown said.
The Manchester location will employ about 20 people.
Brown owns nearly 50 Jersey Mike’s locations in eight states under parent company Century Restaurants. He moved to Bedford from Savannah, Ga., three years ago.
He plans to open more in New Hampshire, including a location in the former Zumiez store in the Tanger Outlets in Tilton which is under construction and a location next to the former Moe’s Southwest Grill spot in Plaistow at 5 Plaistow Road, which is set to open July 21. Other future locations include Bedford, Concord, Nashua and West Lebanon.
“There is a lot of growth coming to New Hampshire,” Brown said.
The building on South Willow will look a little less like Friendly’s going forward with its signature cupula with a red roof being removed.
“That’s gone,” Brown said.