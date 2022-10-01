Founded in Rochester, Aroma Joe's ranks 6th in national rankings of regional coffee chains The Sacramento Bee Oct 1, 2022 10 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Buy Now Aroma Joe’s is a perennial winner in the New Hampshire Union Leader’s Readers’ Choice voting. Union Leader File Photo Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A coffee company founded in New Hampshire has been named among the most popular regional coffee chains in the country -- just in time for National Coffee Day on Sept. 29. To find the find the top regional coffee chains in the U.S., Yelp analyzed ratings of reviews that mentioned “coffee” from July 2021 to July 2022.“Regional coffee chains are defined as brands that offer mainly coffee, have more than 25 locations and operate in fewer than 25 states,” Yelp said in the Sept. 29 release.Yelp ranked these 20 regional coffee chains as the most popular in the nation:Ziggi’s Coffee — Longmont, ColoradoBlack Rock Coffee Bar — Beaverton, OregonThe Human Bean — Ashland, OregonPJ’s Coffee — New OrleansBad Ass Coffee — Lahaina, HawaiiBlue Bottle Coffee — Oakland, CaliforniaDutch Bros Coffee — Grants Pass, OregonLa Colombe Coffee — PhiladelphiaAroma Joe’s — Rochester, New HampshireTierra Mia Coffee — South Gate, CaliforniaBluestone Lane — New YorkScooter’s Coffee — Bellevue, NebraskaGregorys Coffee — New York7 Brew Coffee — Rogers, ArkansasPhilz Coffee — San FranciscoPort City Java — Wilmington, North CarolinaDunn Brothers Coffee — Saint Paul, MinnesotaPeet’s Coffee — Berkeley, CaliforniaBiggby Coffee — East Lansing, MichiganJoe Coffee Company — New YorkDistributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT