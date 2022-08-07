Cold brews on the baseball field will be here soon — mark your calendar for Saturday, Aug. 20, so you can make it to the 8th annual Gate City Brewfest at Holman Stadium.
Highlights include 150-plus handcrafted products from local and regional craft breweries, cideries and suppliers, live music, food truck, games and entertainment for the whole family.
So let’s break all that fun down:
Brews: There’s way too many to list here, but a visit to the event website, gatecitybrewfestnh.com, breaks all the vendors down into the following categories — beer; spirit-based; seltzer & FMB (flavored malt beverages); non-alcoholic; hard cider; and wine.
Entertainment: The Home Run Derby tops the list, plus fans will also enjoy the Summer of Cisco Corn Hole Tournament finals; caricaturist and balloon artist; Nashua PAL Kids Zone; plus bounce houses and games.
Bands: According to the event website, groups expected to perform include Faith Ann Band, Slack Tide, and Brother Seamus.
Let’s talk tickets and details. General admission event hours are from 1 to 5 p.m., with a VIP hour from noon to 1 p.m., so those folks get in early.
VIP tickets cost $70, and according to the website will be limited to 75 tickets. VIP status also grants you exclusive beer selection; exclusive seating areas; light snacks and refreshments; and a swag bag.
General admission tickets are $35 each in advance; day-of-event tickets will be $50.
Designated Driver and Under 21 tickets are $15. Children 12 years old and younger are admitted for free.
The event is held rain or shine, and Holman Stadium is located at 67 Amherst St., Nashua.