Cate City
A representative from Stoneface Brewing Co. waits for the next customer to step up at the Gate City Brewfest in Nashua in 2019.

 Union Leader File Photo

Cold brews on the baseball field will be here soon — mark your calendar for Saturday, Aug. 20, so you can make it to the 8th annual Gate City Brewfest at Holman Stadium.

Highlights include 150-plus handcrafted products from local and regional craft breweries, cideries and suppliers, live music, food truck, games and entertainment for the whole family.