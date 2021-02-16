A GOOD SHEET PAN is a kitchen must-have, especially if you love cookies fresh from the oven or vegetables roasted to perfection. It’s also a great kitchen item to use if you want to throw together a quick meal with minimal cleanup.
Sheet pan meals are soaring in popularity and for good reason. Coat vegetables and a protein like fish or chicken with oil, add seasoning, spread everything onto a sheet and you have dinner in no time. And there’s only one pan to clean after dinner.
You can come up with an endless number of meal combinations. I put steak bombs together by cooking sliced bell peppers, onions and mushrooms on a sheet pan with steak. Once everything was cooked, I sliced the steak into thin pieces and tucked everything into grinder rolls.
Salmon works well in a sheet pan meal, too. I cooked salmon with Brussels sprouts and baby potatoes and it was delicious.
I put extra effort into seasoning the salmon by using ground pistachios with brown sugar, sea salt and paprika. The result was remarkable and dinner prep took less than 10 minutes.
Chicken is a perfect choice for a sheet pan meal. If I’m making chicken with the skin on, I use an egg wash to crisp up the skin and get the seasonings to stick better. I brushed the egg wash onto the chicken before putting it in the pan. That way the egg didn’t get all over the place.
I cooked the chicken with sliced onions and peppers then set it out with tortillas, lime and salsa. Your family can pull chicken off the bone to make their own tacos. It was a one-dish wonder that gave more flexibility to taco night.
Sheet Pan Steak Bombs
1 to 1 1/2 pound steak, such as London broil
1 1/2 cups mushrooms, sliced
1 red bell pepper, seeded and sliced
1 green bell pepper, seeded and sliced
1 large onion, sliced
1/4 cup olive oil
1 1/2 teaspoons Kosher salt
1 teaspoon Montreal Steak seasoning
Fresh ground pepper
Grinder rolls
Provolone or American cheese, if desired
Bring steak to room temperature. Set oven to broil and place the oven rack 4 to 5 inches from the broiler.
Add all the vegetables to a large bowl and drizzle with olive oil; toss to coat and transfer to an 18x13 sheet pan (make sure to leave room gor the steak).
Set the steak in the bowl and flip it several times to coat with any leftover oil. Season both sides of the steak with the Montreal seasoning and set it on the sheet pan with the vegetables.
Season the meat and vegetables with Kosher salt and fresh ground pepper (if your steak seasoning includes salt, you can skip adding salt to the steak).
Set the sheet pan under the broiler for 9 to 10 minutes or until a meat thermometer reads 135 degrees F (for medium).
Remove steak from the pan, transfer to a cutting board and cover with aluminum foil. Let rest for about 5 minutes.
Return the vegetables to the oven for 3 to 5 minutes (depending on how charred you like your vegetables).
Slice steak into thin strips and put meat in grinder rolls. Top with mushrooms, onions, peppers and cheese, if desired, before serving.
Sheet Pan Chicken Tacos
5 to 6 chicken thighs, bone-in and with the skin
1 egg, beaten
2 cups sliced onion
1 red bell pepper
1 orange bell pepper
2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon coriander
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon black pepper
Corn tortillas for serving, if desired
Salsa, cilantro and lime for serving, if desired
Bring the chicken to room temperature. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.
While oven is heating, combine salt and spices in a small bowl.
Use 1/2 tablespoon of the olive oil to grease an 18x13 baking sheet.
Brush egg on each piece of chicken and set it to one side of an 18x13 sheet pan.
Add onions and peppers to a bowl and add the remaining olive oil; toss to coat. Spread peppers and onions on the sheet pan and season the chicken and vegetables with seasoning mix.
Set the sheet pan in the oven. Cook for about 15 minutes, then stir the vegetables and return to oven. Cook for an additional 15 to 20 minutes or until the chicken thighs have reached an internal temperature of 165 degrees F. Remove from oven.
To serve as tacos, remove the skin from the chicken and remove the chicken from the bone. Place some chicken in a tortilla and add bell peppers, onions and toppings such as salsa, lime and cilantro.
Sheet Pan Pistachio Salmon and Veggies
1 1/2 pound salmon filet cut into pieces 2 1/2 to 3 inches wide
2 tablespoons butter
1/2 cup shelled pistachios
2 teaspoons brown sugar
2 teaspoons Kosher salt, divided
1 1/2 teaspoons paprika
2 teaspoons pepper, divided
1 pound Brussels sprouts, halved
1 1/2 to 2 pounds baby potatoes
1/4 cup olive oil
2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
Fresh parsley for serving, if desired
Bring salmon to room temperature. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.
Line 1/4 of an 18x13 sheet pan with parchment paper to go under the salmon (this is optional, but the parchment makes it easier to clean while still allowing the vegetables to brown).
Check potatoes to see if they are all about the same size. If there are any that seem much larger, cut them in half so all the potatoes will cook evenly.
Add potatoes and Brussels sprouts to a bowl, then add the olive oil, one teaspoon of the salt and one teaspoon of the pepper. Toss to coat and transfer to the unlined section of the sheet pan.
Place the salmon on the parchment paper and dot each piece with butter.
Add the pistachios to a plastic bag and use a kitchen mallet to break up the nuts. Add the brown sugar, remaining salt and pepper, and paprika to the bag; shake to combine. Spread pistachio topping on each piece of salmon.
Place sheet pan in the oven and cook for about 25 minutes or until salmon is no longer translucent and is cooked through. Drizzle fresh lemon juice on top of the salmon. Top salmon and vegetables with fresh parsley before serving, if desired.