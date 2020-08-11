I walk by blueberry bushes in my neighborhood every day when I walk my dog. I always take a minute to check the progress of the berries. In early summer, they’re light green and hard, but as the weeks tick by, they turn a beautiful, deep blue and the berries soften to ripe perfection.
Unfortunately, by the time the berries hit their sweet spot, the birds or other wildlife (or other neighbors) are also aware that it’s picking time so the blueberry bushes go from loaded with unripe berries to practically bare with a few stray, ripe berries overnight and I miss the whole thing.
The vanishing blueberry situation is disappointing, but it’s also useful. I use the neighborhood blueberry bushes as a way to remind me it’s time to head to a pick-your-own farm.
This year, as usual, I picked way more blueberries than I could store in the freezer so I put my blueberry haul to good use.
I made what I call a blueberry jam pie, which is thickened with arrowroot and poured into an easy-to-make almond pie crust, and chilled. (If you don’t have arrowroot on hand, cornstarch will do.)
Unlike traditional blueberry pie, this pie isn’t baked in the oven (only the crust is pre-baked) so you don’t have to heat up your kitchen in the middle of a heatwave.
If you do feel like baking and have blueberries on hand, you can use them in a crisp.
I paired the berries with pluots, a hybrid of apricots and plums. I saw some displayed next to the blueberries in the store and thought a combination of the two would make for a delicious treat.
I used oat flour in the crisp, but regular flour would also work. We dubbed the creation “blu-ot crisp” and like the blueberries on the bushes in the neighborhood, the crisp mysteriously vanished overnight.
Of course, blueberries are not just for baking, eating by the handful or tossing into a bowl of cereal. They can also be used to make sauces for meat and pureed into salad dressings with oils and vinegars.
I made a blueberry balsamic sauce that I drizzled over a pork loin roast and it elevated an otherwise routine dinner to a meal to remember.
Blueberry Jam Pie
5 cups fresh blueberries, divided
3 tablespoons arrowroot
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 1/2 cups cane sugar
3/4 cup, plus 3 tablespoons water
A pre-baked almond flour (or regular) pie crust
Put one cup of the blueberries in a saucepan. Add the lemon juice, sugar and 3/4 cup of water and set it over medium-high heat. Stir frequently until it comes to a boil, then lower the heat to medium and continue to simmer for about 15 minutes, or until the berries are cooked down and the mixture begins to thicken slightly.
Add the arrowroot to the remaining 3 tablespoons of water and whisk together. Stir into the cooked blueberries and heat for an additional 3 to 4 minutes, stirring as the sauce thickens.
Add remaining raw blueberries to the sauce. Stir well to combine, then pour mixture into the prepared pie crust and spread in an even layer. Place the pie in the refrigerator to set for about 2 hours before serving.
Almond Pie Crust
1 cup almond flour
2/3 cup cane sugar
1 egg, beaten
1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
1 teaspoon almond extract
White rice flour or regular flour for dusting
Butter a 9-inch pie plate and dust lightly with flour such as white rice flour (regular flour would also work). Set aside.
Add the almond flour, sugar, egg, salt and almond extract to a large bowl and mix thoroughly. Transfer to the prepared pie dish. Use your fingers to press the mixture in an even layer covering the sides and bottom of the dish.
Set in an oven preheated to 325 degrees and bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until the crust is light golden brown. Remove from oven and cool to room temperature before filling.
Blueberry Balsamic Pork Loin
1 to 2 pound boneless pork tenderloin
2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon olive, coconut or avocado oil for searing, divided
1 1/2 teaspoons Kosher salt, divided
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon parley
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1 clove garlic, minced
3/4 cup blueberries
5 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon cane sugar
1/2 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
In a small bowl, combine 1 teaspoon of the salt, pepper, parsley and garlic powder and stir to combine.Sprinkle all over the pork loin to season.
Add 2 tablespoons of the oil to an ovenproof sauté pan and set over medium-high heat.
When the oil is warmed, add the seasoned pork loin. Sear the pork loin on each side for about 2 minutes or until the meat starts to brown.
When the meat is seared on the outside, transfer to an oven preheated to 375 degrees. Bake for 20 to 30 minutes, or until the internal temperature reads 145 degrees.
While the pork is roasting, prepare the sauce. Add the remaining teaspoon of oil to a sauté pan and set over medium-high heat. When the oil is warmed, add the garlic and sauté until softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the blueberries, vinegar, honey, sugar and lemon juice and stir to combine.
Bring to a boil, then reduce to medium-low and simmer for 10 to 12 minutes or until the sauce slightly thickens. Remove from heat and drizzle over roasted pork loin to serve.
Blueberry Pluot Crisp
3 pluots, pitted and sliced
5 cups blueberries
1 tablespoon lemon juice
2 teaspoons lemon zest
1 cup cane sugar, divided
1/4 cup tapioca flour
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
1/2 cup flour (regular or gluten-free) divided
1/4 cup oat flour
1/2 cup old-fashioned oats
8 tablespoons (1 stick) butter, chilled and cut into 1/4- to 1/2-inch sized pieces
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
Butter an 8x10 inch baking dish and set aside.
Add the blueberries, pluots, lemon zest, lemon juice, tapioca starch and 1/2 of the cane sugar to a large bowl and gently stir to coat.
Transfer to the prepared baking dish and spread in an even layer. Add remaining sugar, brown sugar, salt, oat flour, oats, regular (or gluten-free) flour, nutmeg and cinnamon to a bowl and stir to combine.
Cut the butter in with a pastry knife until the mixture is crumbly, then spread in an even layer over the fruit mixture.
Set in an oven preheated to 375 degrees and bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until the topping begins to turn golden brown and the fruit mixture is bubbly. Remove from oven and cool for about 30 minutes before serving.