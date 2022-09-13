If you wonder if you’re getting enough fiber in your diet, consider this: Average American adults eat 10 to 15 grams of fiber per day, which is about half the USDA’s recommended daily amount.
Women should be eating around 25 grams of fiber while men should be eating about 38 grams. For women and men older than 50, the total daily amount of fiber should be 21 grams for women and 30 grams for men.
Fiber plays an important role in your diet. High-fiber foods provide a greater sense of fullness, which means your hunger is quelled longer. High-fiber foods also can help keep blood sugar levels in check.
Some diets based on eating high- fiber foods have gained popularity over the years. I recently listened to a podcast that discussed these diets.
I was interested in the high-fiber crackers that were frequently mentioned, so I tracked the crackers down at Whole Foods and was thrilled to learn there were a couple of gluten-free options.
I have to admit they were bland and dry on their own, but I soon learned how to transform the crackers, which are the size of a small slice of bread, into delicious dishes such as French toast and pizza.
High-fiber crackers also can be broken up and used as a base for other things. You can crush them up into fine breadcrumbs and make a pancake batter or muffins by adding other ingredients such as banana and pumpkin. It’s a much healthier option than buying a box of pancake mix to make pancakes, and you get more health benefits.
I got my husband to try one of the crackers and he said they tasted like cardboard, but he’s more of a Ritz cracker kind of guy so I knew going in that he wouldn’t fall in love with them. However, a few swipes of peanut butter and a little jelly were a vast improvement and the crackers gained approval.
For a quick snack, I like to dip them in a little almond milk before I eat them. If you decide to add high-fiber crackers, such as GG Crackers, to your diet and you don’t like them right out of the package, get creative and try transforming them into other tasty snacks that suit your palate.
Fiber Cracker Pizzas
4 high-fiber crackers
6 tablespoons pizza sauce or marinara sauce
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon oregano
2 pinches of sea salt
2 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese
2 teaspoons olive oil
1 teaspoon fresh basil, chopped, for garnish
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Set the crackers on the parchment paper and top each with about 1 1/2 tablespoons of pizza sauce.
Sprinkle garlic powder, oregano and sea salt on top of the pizza sauce. Then crumble the mozzarella on top, distributing a roughly equal amount on each cracker.
Place the baking sheet in the oven and bake for 7 to 10 minutes or until the cheese is melted and slightly browned. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with fresh basil before serving.
High-Fiber Pancakes
6 high-fiber oat bran crackers
4 eggs
1/2 cup almond, oat or other milk of choice
1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla
Butter
Break the crackers into pieces and put them in a blender. Add the eggs, milk, cinnamon and vanilla and blend together until smooth.
Heat a nonstick skillet over medium to medium-high heat and add some butter. When the butter is melted, pour enough batter into the skillet to make a 5-inch circle (smaller size pancakes are easier to turn).
Cook for about 3 minutes, or until the edges are set and bubbles have stopped breaking in the batter, then turn over and cook for an additional 1 to 2 minutes or until the other side is lightly browned. Repeat with remaining batter.
Quick High-Fiber French Toast
6 high-fiber crackers, such as oat bran or raisin cinnamon
2 eggs
1/2 cup almond milk or milk of choice
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
Butter
Add the eggs, milk, cinnamon and vanilla to a shallow dish and beat together. Set the crackers in the mixture to soak for 3 to 4 minutes.
Place a skillet over medium to medium-high heat and add the butter. When the butter is melted, remove a cracker from the batter, ensuring it’s completely covered, and transfer it to the skillet.
Cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until the egg is browned and set, then turn over and repeat with the other side. Cook the remaining crackers the same way, adding butter as needed to the skillet.