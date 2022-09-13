If you wonder if you’re getting enough fiber in your diet, consider this: Average American adults eat 10 to 15 grams of fiber per day, which is about half the USDA’s recommended daily amount.

Women should be eating around 25 grams of fiber while men should be eating about 38 grams. For women and men older than 50, the total daily amount of fiber should be 21 grams for women and 30 grams for men.