This is the season for holiday parties, unexpected guests, and gatherings with friends and family who might want to enjoy a little snack with their eggnog, cocktail or coffee.
If you keep a few items on hand, you can put together some last-minute appetizers for those special occasions, planned or otherwise.
A platter of cheese and crackers is always a hit when you have guests over, but if you prefer to serve snacks with more homemade flair, consider stocking up on frozen puff pastry dough sheets. They thaw quickly, can be used in sweet or savory dishes and bake up in a flash.
For a quick, delicious and savory appetizer, try mixing up a spinach and feta filling and tucking it into the thawed dough. If you don’t have supplies on hand to make the filling, you can mix cream cheese and some jam together and use that instead.
Crescent roll dough is indispensable at holiday time. Most people are familiar with the classic pigs in a blanket, but you can add a touch of class by using different fillings.
I like to make mine with apple maple chicken breakfast sausage. I brush the dough with melted butter and sprinkle a little flake salt on top. The sweet and salty combination with the buttery dough is a tasty pairing. Serve them with a store-bought honey mustard sauce for dipping if desired.
If you want a healthy appetizer option, try making a vegetable dip with Skyr, a thick Icelandic yogurt. Skyr is creamier and thicker than Greek-style yogurt and has a whopping 20 grams of protein per serving.
I’ve mixed it with cranberry sauce for a last-minute snack served it with celery sticks, but you can easily turn it in to a savory Green Goddess dip.
Green Goddess seasoning mix is sold at many grocery stores, and with a little fresh lemon juice and a couple of other ingredients, you can have a rich, creamy and nutritious veggie dip put together in no time. It pairs well with just about any raw vegetables, too.
Apple Maple Sausage Bites
8-ounce package crescent roll dough
7.5-ounce package apple maple chicken sausage
2 tablespoons butter, melted
Flake salt, for garnish, if desired
Remove the sausages from the package and cut them in half the long way. Set aside.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Remove the crescent roll dough from the package and unroll it. Separate the dough into the pre-cut triangles, then cut each triangle in half.
Set a piece of sausage at the widest edge of each triangle and roll towards the tip, then arrange the rolls on the baking sheet, allowing for a little space in between each.
Brush the dough with melted butter, then sprinkle on flake salt, if desired. Set in an oven preheated to 375 degrees and bake for about 10 minutes or until the dough is golden brown and the sausage is lightly browned.
Green Goddess Skyr Veggie Dip
2 cups of Skyr or Greek-style yogurt
2 teaspoons sugar or monk fruit
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons Green Goddess seasoning
Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste
Vegetables for dipping
Put the yogurt, sugar, lemon juice and Green Goddess seasoning in a bowl and stir together. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve with vegetables for dipping.
Feta & Spinach Puff Pastry Bites
2 sheets of frozen puff pastry, thawed
16-ounce package frozen spinach, thawed, drained and squeezed dry
1/2 cup sweet onion, minced
6 ounces feta cheese, crumbled
3 ounces Parmesan cheese, grated, plus 3 tablespoons for garnish
1 teaspoon Kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
6 tablespoons butter, melted, divided
2 eggs, beaten
Add the spinach, onion, feta cheese, 3 ounces of the Parmesan cheese, salt, pepper, 4 tablespoons of the melted butter and the beaten eggs to a bowl and stir together, then set aside.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
On a clean workspace, unroll both of the pastry sheets into 10-by-10-inch squares and use a pizza cutter to cut each piece of dough in long strips about 1 1/2 inches wide, then cut long strips into thirds.
Place about 1 1/2 teaspoon of the spinach mixture in the center of each strip, then fold in half and gently press the edges of the dough around the filling and place it on the baking sheet. Repeat with remaining dough and filling.
Use a sharp knife to cut 2 or 3 slits in the top of each piece, then brush the dough with remaining melted butter and top with remaining Parmesan. Set in an oven preheated to 375 degrees and bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until light golden brown.
Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies
(Editor’s note: We are reprinting this recipe from last week’s Flavors section because it was missing an ingredient. Here it is again in full.)
3/4 cup peanut butter
1 3/4 cup old-fashioned oats
1/2 cup flour
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 cup brown sugar
1 egg
1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
Add the oats, flour, baking soda and salt to a bowl and stir together.
In a separate bowl, use an electric mixer to beat together the butter, peanut butter and brown sugar. Beat together until well combined.
Add the egg and vanilla and beat for an additional minute.
Use a spatula to combine the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients and mix well. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spoon a heaping tablespoonful of dough onto the cookie sheet.
Repeat with remaining dough, leaving space for the cookies to spread out.
Set the baking sheet in an oven preheated to 350 degrees and bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until the cookies are browned on the edges. Remove from oven and let the cookies cool on the baking sheet for 5 to 10 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.