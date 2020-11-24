T he pandemic means Thanksgiving gatherings will be smaller this year, but many households will still opt to make turkey dinners with all the fixings to keep with tradition.
But with fewer people at the dinner table, that could mean more leftovers.
Figuring out ways to use Thanksgiving leftovers can be a hassle. To help you out, I came up with a few tasty ways to use leftover turkey and found a few new Thanksgiving leftover favorites (in addition to my favorite turkey pie).
One of the biggest hits was turkey pizza with shaved Brussels sprouts, gravy and mushrooms.
I wasn’t sure about substituting regular tomato-based pizza sauce with gravy, but one of my sons thought it would be a good idea so we tried it.
Spreading leftover gravy lightly over the pizza dough makes an excellent base for turkey and whatever vegetables you have in the fridge.
You can also add other toppings you have on hand like sweet (or caramelized) onions, broccoli and of course, bacon.
If you have a leftover container of store-bought crescent rolls, you can make a fun appetizer or hearty snack by filling the crescents with mashed sweet potatoes (or sweet potato casserole), turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce.
I formed mine into a ring and put a bowl of leftover gravy in the center for dipping.
My favorite dish of the three I created with my leftovers was a shepherd’s pie made with mashed sweet potatoes instead of white potatoes. I used turkey simmered in gravy and onions for the bottom layer in place of ground beef, and I added a layer of corn.
If you have leftover sweet potatoes, turkey and gravy, this is an easy and delicious dish to make.
And if you’re looking for a leftover-inspired dessert? A piece of pumpkin pie can easily turn into a pumpkin pie milkshake. Toss a piece of pie into a blender with milk and vanilla ice cream and blend it together. Add a dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon to make it extra decadent.
Turkey and Gravy Pizza
Store-bought pizza dough, thawed and stretched
3/4 cup turkey gravy
1 1/2 cups cooked turkey, shredded
1 1/2 cups mushrooms, sliced
5 Brussels sprouts, sliced thin
2 teaspoons olive oil
1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
1 to 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
Fresh ground pepper
1 tablespoon fresh sage, chopped, for garnish
Butter to grease pizza pan
Butter a 9-inch pizza pan and place the stretched dough on the pan.
Spread the gravy evenly on top of the dough. Brush the edges of the dough with olive oil. Spread the cheese over the gravy, then spread the turkey, mushrooms and Brussels sprouts evenly on top of the cheese.
Season with salt and pepper, then set in an oven preheated to 450 degrees. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until the crust is lightly browned and the cheese is melted. Remove from oven and garnish with chopped sage before serving.
Stuffed Crescent Roll Ring
8-ounce container store-bought crescent rolls
1 1/2 cups turkey, shredded
1 1/2 cups mashed regular or sweet potatoes
1 1/2 cups cooked stuffing
3/4 cup cranberry sauce
2 tablespoons butter, melted
1 teaspoon garlic salt
1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
1-2 cups gravy for serving, if desired
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. Open the container of crescent rolls and remove the dough.
Carefully unroll the dough and separate the sections. Working one section at a time, place the wide end of each section near the center of the parchment with the tip pointing out to the side of the baking sheet.
Position a second piece of dough next to the first with the tip pointing the same way. Continue with remaining dough so you form a circle in the center with the points facing out (it should look like a sun).
Spoon a heaping tablespoon of the mashed potato and stuffing on each piece of dough on the inner wide part near the center. Place some turkey over each small mound of potatoes and stuffing, then add a heaping teaspoonful of cranberry sauce.
Fold the pointy tip of the dough over the fillings on each section to form a stuffed ring. Brush the top with melted butter and sprinkle with garlic salt. Set in an oven preheated to 350 degrees and bake for 15 to 18 minutes until dough is golden brown.
Remove from oven and set a bowl of warmed gravy in the center. Garnish with parsley, if desired, before serving.
Sweet Potato and Turkey Shepherd’s Pie
5 cups cooked turkey, shredded
1 sweet onion, chopped
4 stalks celery, shopped
4 tablespoons butter, divided
4 cups gravy
14-ounce package frozen corn, thawed
10-ounce can creamed corn
5 to 6 cups mashed sweet potatoes
1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
Add 2 tablespoons of the butter to a deep sauté pan and set over medium-high heat. When the butter is melted, add the celery and onion.
Saute until the vegetables have softened, then add the turkey and gravy. Stir well to combine.
Bring to a simmer, then transfer the mixture to a baking dish. Spread in an even layer. Then add the thawed corn in an even layer, followed by the creamed corn and sweet potatoes.
Dot the top of the sweet potatoes with remaining butter, then season with salt and pepper. Set the uncovered baking dish in an oven preheated to 350 degrees and bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until the top of the potatoes begins to brown slightly and the butter is melted.