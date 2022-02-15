I ’ve never met anyone who doesn’t like potatoes. Even my dog loves potatoes. She stands near the counter when I’m chopping them up to to make oven fries or to toss them into a soup, hoping a stray piece of raw potato will hit the floor.
February is National Potato Lovers month, so no matter how you like your spuds, this is the month to try some different dishes featuring these terrific tubers.
Potatoes are the top vegetable crop in the U.S. with over one million acres of potatoes harvested in 2020. Over a third of the country’s potatoes are grown in Idaho, where 300,000 acres of potatoes were harvested that year. By comparison, while our neighbors to the east in Maine harvested about 50,500 acres, according to the Agricultural Marketing Resource Center.
Russets are the most popular potato variety. They are often used to make French fries because they are higher in starch and lower in moisture than other varieties.
For a fun new twist on french fries, try cutting slits into a peeled russet, inserting a skewer and frying it in peanut oil. This little trick creates one big fancy French fry and is certain to impress your friends and family.
I make oven-roasted potatoes pretty often, mostly because they’re so easy to make and they go with just about any kind of meat or poultry you can imagine.
It can get a little boring having the same dish though, so the last time I roasted red potatoes I added parsnips, tossed everything in truffle oil and used Himalayan pink salt and paprika as a seasoning. Roasted parsnips have a sweet, earthy taste and the combination of red potatoes with parsnips in truffle oil was delicious.
If you’re looking for a warming, comforting winter dish, try making a “loaded” potato soup. Some cheddar cheese and bacon mixed in make the soup even more substantial and filling, perfect for a cold winter’s night.
Red Potatoes and Parsnips
2 pounds red potatoes, cut into 1- to 2-inch cubes
2 pounds parsnips, peeled and cut into 1- to 2-inch cubes
4 tablespoons truffle oil
1 teaspoon Himalayan pink salt
1 1/2 teaspoons paprika
1 teaspoon fresh ground pepper
1 teaspoon fresh chopped rosemary
2 teaspoon fresh chopped sage
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Put the potatoes and parsnips in a large bowl. Add the truffle oil, salt, paprika and ground pepper and mix well to coat the vegetables.
Spread the vegetables on the prepared baking sheet and set in an oven preheated to 450 degrees. Roast for about 30 minutes, then flip the vegetables over with a spatula and return to the oven.
Roast for an additional 20 to 25 minutes or until the vegetables are slightly crispy on the outside and golden brown. Transfer to a serving bowl and top with fresh rosemary and sage before serving.
Loaded Potato Soup
1 pound bacon
1 cup onion
8 cups vegetable broth
2 pounds potatoes, peeled and cubed
1/2 cup (1 stick) butter
3/4 cup flour
3 cups milk
1 1/2 teaspoons Kosher salt
1 teaspoon pepper
8 ounces sour cream
8 ounces cheddar cheese, shredded
Add the bacon to a skillet and cook over medium-high heat until crispy, about 7 minutes. Drain the bacon on a plate lined with paper towel, then coarsely chop and set aside.
Reserve 2 tablespoons of the bacon drippings and add to a stockpot (or Dutch oven) over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook until the onions have softened, about five minutes.
Add the broth and potatoes and simmer for about 15 minutes or until the potatoes are fork tender.
Set a skillet over medium-low heat and add the butter. When the butter is melted, add the flour and cook for one minute, stirring constantly. Slowly add half the milk, stirring constantly.
Once half of the milk is added, cook for an additional minute, stirring to make sure the milk and flour are well incorporated and there are no lumps. Set the pot with the potatoes in it over medium-high heat and add the flour mixture, constantly whisking. Gradually whisk in the remaining milk, stirring until it begins to thicken.
Add the salt and pepper, sour cream and cheddar cheese and stir well. Add the bacon, reserving a couple of tablespoons for garnish, if desired. Cook until heated throughout.
Fried Skewered Potato
1 large Russet potato, peeled
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Peanut oil for frying
1 tablespoon grated Romano cheese
2 teaspoons fresh chopped parsley, if desired, for garnish
Salt and pepper for serving, if desired
Use a sharp knife to cut the ends and sides off the potato to form a rectangular log shape.
On one side of the potato, make even, thin slits across the width. Don’t cut all the way through — leave about 1/4 inch. Also, the closer together the slits, the crispier it will be.
Turn the potato over so you are working on the side directly opposite of the side you cut and make diagonal slits. Again, avoid cutting through and leave the bottom intact. You are creating an accordion effect.
Slide a skewer in the center of the potato lengthwise. Gently stretch the potato apart so there is a little space between the slits.
Add peanut oil to a large skillet and heat over medium-high heat. When the oil is heated, place the potato in the oil and fry for 1 to 2 minutes or until crispy and golden. then turn and fry the other three sides in the same way.
Remove from oil and set on a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Transfer to a serving dish and gently remove the skewer, then top with cheese. Garnish with parsley, if desired, and season with salt and pepper before serving.