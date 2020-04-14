Having something to look forward to can make difficult times more bearable, so be sure to mark your calendar for April 23 — National Picinic Day.
Even though we are still social distancing, you can enjoy a picnic with whoever you live with or on your own.
Grab a blanket or sheet and find a spot in the yard to set the scene. If the weather’s bad, you can always find a spot indoors (young kids will love this). If you have a picnic basket, tuck a few napkins and paper plates inside along with any utensils. You don’t even have to make anything fancy — a few sandwiches, some lemonade and a potato salad will do the trick.
We have a little park in our neighborhood that we nicknamed Stonehenge because of the large rocks that are organized into different structures, including a large stone table and benches. The table sits off to the back of the park, which is in full bloom with a variety of flowers during the warm summer months and buzzing with butterflies.
In the many years I’ve lived near the park I’ve never seen anyone sitting at the stone table having an outdoor dining experience, so maintaining social distance wasn’t an issue for a short outing.
I packed a picnic basket with some ham and arugula sandwiches with a grainy mustard spread, a potato and vegetable salad and a berry and melon fruit salad topped with lime, mint and a coconut vanilla whipped cream.
There’s something about eating outside that can lift the spirits and add joy to your day. If you need an occasion to look forward to during these difficult times, keep National Picnic Day top of mind.
Honey Mustard Potato and Vegetable Salad
3 pounds red potatoes, chopped
3/4 cup red onion, chopped
1 cup blanched green beans, chopped
1 cup frozen corn, thawed
3/4 cup frozen peas, thawed
4 hard boiled eggs, chopped
3/4 cup celery, chopped
3/4 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons honey
1/4 cup grainy mustard
2 teaspoons sugar
4 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 cup fresh dill, chopped
3 teaspoons celery seed
Add the potatoes to a large pot, cover with cool water and set over medium-high heat to boil. Once the potatoes start to boil, reduce heat to medium and simmer until the potatoes have softened, about 15 to 18 minutes.
Drain the potatoes and rinse with cool water. Transfer to a baking sheet lined with paper towels and set in the refrigerator to chill for about 30 minutes.
Transfer potatoes to a large bowl and add the onion, green beans, corn, peas, eggs and celery.
Whisk together the remaining ingredients to make the dressing. Pour over the potatoes and vegetables and stir to combine. Adjust seasonings to suit your taste. If desired, you can set a few tablespoons of the dressing aside to use on the ham sandwiches.
Ham and Arugula Sandwiches
1 loaf French bread
1 pound cooked ham, sliced
1 1/2 cups arugula
1/2 cup sliced red onion
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
3 tablespoons grainy mustard or mustard dressing from potato salad
Slice the loaf of bread in half lengthwise and remove the top. Spread the mayonnaise on the bottom piece of bread and the mustard or mustard dressing on the top. Set the ham over the mayonnaise, then top with arugula and red onion. Place the top of the bread on the sandwich and cut into servings.
Mint and Lime Fruit Salad with Coconut Vanilla Whipped Cream
6 ounces fresh raspberries
6 ounces fresh blackberries
6 ounces fresh blueberries
1/2 cantaloupe, peeled and chopped into one-inch pieces
2 limes, juiced
2 teaspoons lime zest
1/4 cup fresh mint, chopped
13.5-ounce can heavy coconut whipping cream, refrigerated overnight
1 teaspoon vanilla paste, such as Nielsen Massey
1 1/2 tablespoons powdered sugar
Add the berries, melon and mint to a bowl. Add the lime juice and lime zest and toss gently to combine.
Drain any liquid from the refrigerated coconut cream and set aside, then add the solid coconut cream to a bowl.
Using an electric mixer, beat the coconut cream for 3 to 4 minutes until it becomes fluffy. Add the vanilla paste and beat for an additional minute. Slowly add the powdered sugar while beating. If the cream is too heavy, add some of the reserved liquid one teaspoon at a time while you continue to beat. Transfer the fruit to serving bowls and add a generous heap of cream to serve.