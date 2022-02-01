By Janine Lademan
C itrus season is a mid-winter wonder, a bright and cheerful respite from the wintry landscape and chilly temperatures.
Most citrus fruits ripen to their juiciest and sweetest during the winter in more temperate climates like Florida and California and show up in our local grocery stores right when we need some Vitamin C.
I couldn’t resist picking up a big bag of fresh oranges at the grocery store when I spotted a vibrant display in the produce department.
I also purchased a bag of Meyer lemons, which have thinner skins than regular lemons, and are slightly sweeter and less acidic.
I wanted to preserve as much of those lemons as possible so I made a lemon paste. I like having lemon paste around because it’s useful when you want to brighten up a sauce or make a quick salad dressing.
A homemade preserved lemon paste is a real flavor bomb. Because it has a strong flavor and can be somewhat salty, I recommend pairing it with something sweet.
I also made a sweet/tangy orange spread that is delicious on toast or served with a creamy goat cheese spread on a hearty cracker for a quick snack.
I used most of the Meyer lemons to make a cake with lemony, sweetened Mascarpone cheese as a frosting, then I topped it with white chocolate curls.
When the forecast called for arctic temperatures on a recent afternoon, a cup of coffee and some lemon cake really brightened up my day.
Easy Lemon Paste
2 medium lemons
6 to 7 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 1/4 teaspoons Kosher salt
Use a sharp paring knife to trim the ends of the lemons.
Slice the lemons into thin slices (about 1/4 inch or less thick) and remove any seeds.
Transfer the slices to a medium-sized, lidded saucepan and add the lemon juice. The lemon slices should be sitting in the lemon juice, so adjust the amount of juice as needed. Add salt.
Bring to a rapid simmer then lower the heat to medium low and cover. Simmer for about 5 to 7 minutes, or until the lemons begin to break down and the rind begins to turn translucent.
Remove from heat and set aside with the lid still on. Let rest for 20 minutes, then transfer to a food processor and process until a smooth paste is formed, adding a little water if needed.
Transfer to a lidded jar and store in the refrigerator for up to a month.
Lemon Ricotta Cake
15-ounce box of yellow cake mix
4 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, divided
Zest of 1 lemon, divided
2 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream
1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
16 ounces of mascarpone cheese, slightly softened
8 ounces of white chocolate, shaved
Spray two (9-inch) baking pans with non-stick spray and set aside.
Prepare the cake mix according to package directions, then stir in 2 tablespoons of the lemon juice and half the lemon zest.
Bake according to package instructions, then remove from oven and cool on cake racks.
Add the whipping cream, powdered sugar and remaining lemon juice and lemon zest to a large bowl. Use an electric mixer to beat together until soft peaks form.
Add the mascarpone cheese and beat for 1 to 2 minutes or until the cheese is incorporated into the whipped cream and is slightly stiff. Set one of the cakes on a plate or platter and spread half the mascarpone mixture on top, then add the second cake layer. Spread the remaining mascarpone on top and garnish with shaved white chocolate, if desired.
Sweet Orange Spread
2 pounds oranges
3/4 cup sugar
2 teaspoons fresh grated ginger
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 cinnamon stick
Peel the oranges and remove any pith.
Divide the oranges into sections. Add to a food processor or blender and blend until smooth.
Transfer to a saucepan and stir in the sugar, ginger and lemon juice, then add the cinnamon stick.
Set over medium-high heat and simmer for 20 to 30 minutes or until the mixture thickens, then remove from heat and let cool.
Remove the cinnamon stick and transfer to a lidded jar. Store in the refrigerator for 2 to 3 weeks. Serve with honey goat cheese and hearty crackers, if desired.