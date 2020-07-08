S ince beach weather is finally here, I thought I would share some of my favorite foods to pack for a summer day at the beach.
When I’m lounging in a beach chair gazing at the ocean, the No. 1 food I’m usually craving is lobster. There’s something about the salt air that makes me want to devour a briny, sweet lobster roll with a squeeze of lemon.
Instead of packing rolls to stuff with some lobster salad, my go-to lobster dish to-go is lobster salad lettuce cups. You can tuck the salad into the lettuce and eat it like a taco.
This eliminates the disappointment of making a lobster roll at home and packing it in the cooler only to pull it out later at the beach and find the roll soggy and mushy from absorbing the extra moisture from the salad. Also, ditching the roll makes lobster lettuce cups a carb-free food.
A great snack for a hot beach day is a pineapple, cucumber and avocado mix with some mint and lime juice. You can scoop the mixture out with some thin, crispy rice cakes and not feel guilty if you finish the whole container.
If I pack this for a beach snack, I remove the pit of the avocado and score it with a knife into cubes, then brush a little lemon juice on top and cover it with a little plastic wrap. I add the avocado just before I eat the salad so it stays fresh and firm.
My kids usually go with me when I head to the beach, so I usually make them some kind of cookies. I made some giant almond butter oatmeal cranberry cookies for our last trip and there were none left at the end of the day — one less thing to haul back to the car.
If you’re planning to make a trip to the beach this summer, be sure to make a reservation at one of the state’s beaches online. Parking spaces have been greatly reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic recommendation of social distancing, so plan in advance. For beach reservation information, visit https://www.nhstateparks.org/visit/seacoast-beaches
Pineapple, Cucumber and Avocado Salad
2 cups pineapple, peeled and chopped
2 small cucumbers, chopped
1 avocado
1 lime, juiced (about 2 tbsp)
3 tbsp fresh mint, chopped
2 tsp avocado oil
1 tsp fresh lemon juice
Thin rice cakes for serving, if desired
Cut the avocado in half and remove the pit. Leaving the skin on the avocado, score the inside to form small squares by dragging a knife lengthwise and then crosswise. If packing for a picnic, brush the tops of the avocado flesh lightly with lemon juice, then wrap in plastic wrap and store in a container.
Add the pineapple, cucumber, mint, lime juice and avocado oil to a lidded container and toss lightly. To serve, scoop the avocado pieces from the peel, add to the pineapple mixture and toss gently.
Serve with thin rice cakes, if desired.
Lobster Lettuce Rolls
1 small head of butter lettuce, leaves separated
2 cups fresh cooked lobster meat, chopped
2 ribs celery, diced
1 small shallot, diced
1/2 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped
1 lemon, juiced (about 1 1/2 tbsp)
2 tbsp mayonnaise
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 tsp fresh ground black pepper
Add the lobster, lemon juice, celery, shallot, mayonnaise, parsley, salt and pepper to a bowl and stir to combine and transfer to a lidded container.
To serve, gently remove lettuce leaves from the lettuce head and spoon the lobster salad onto the middle of the leaves, then fold and eat.
Oatmeal Almond Butter Cookies with Cranberries
2 cups old fashioned oats (not quick-cooking oats)
1 1/2 cups flour
1/2 cup wheat flour
2 tsp baking soda
1 tsp cardamom
1 tsp cinnamon
2 eggs
1 1/2 cups almond butter
3 tbsp butter, softened
1 1/2 cups brown sugar
1 1/2 tsp vanilla
1 tsp salt
1/3 cup water
1 cup dried cranberries
Add the oats, flours, baking soda, cardamom, cinnamon, and salt to a large bowl and stir to combine.
Add the almond butter, butter, vanilla and eggs to a separate bowl and combine with an electric mixer, then beat in the water.
Stir the dry ingredients into the wet until well combined, then stir in the dried cranberries.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and drop the cookie dough by the heaping tablespoonful onto the parchment leaving a couple of inches for the cookies to spread. Set the baking sheet in an oven preheated to 350 degrees and bake for about 12 minutes or until the cookies are light golden brown.
Remove from oven and transfer to a wire rack to cool.