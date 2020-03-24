Everyday life has changed dramatically in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Schools, restaurants and many businesses are closed and grocery stores are struggling to keep paper products like toilet paper and paper towels on the shelves.
I checked out grocery stores in the Monadnock area over the weekend. It was interesting to see what items were wiped off the shelves — chicken breast, bread, pasta, and peanut butter among them. When you see the bare shelves it really hits home.
But there’s no need to panic. There’s plenty you can make at home even if you can’t find a few things at the store.
For example, you can make bread at home and it is simple. With just flour, water, yeast and sugar you can put together a basic loaf.
I’ve been making bread at home for quite a while now (after the price of Artisan bread hit $7 a loaf I decided to give it a try) and there was no turning back. I often add in nutritional boosts, too, like ground flaxseed meal or wheat bran, or drizzle some honey into the dough.
One thing I noticed is that store-made fresh pizza dough is still widely available. This is a great thing to have on hand because you can use it in many different ways. (It’s also easy to make on your own. I wrote about it in a column last month. Find it at unionleader.com).
If you have mixed frozen vegetables in the freezer, you can make quick veggie pockets.
The fillings you can add are endless and you can try different sauces, too. This could be a great way to use up that extra jar of pesto kicking around the pantry.
Eggs are another great thing you likely have on hand. Many grocery stores are limiting the amount of eggs you can purchase, so maximize the eggs you do have on hand.
There was plenty of Swiss chard available when I went shopping so I picked some up and sauteed it with mushrooms, onions and garlic, poured an egg batter on top, then baked it in the oven. Delicious.
During this time, try to remember that everyone is stressed out. This is when kindness and understanding is our greatest commodity (read: don’t fight over the eggs.)
Crustless Quiche with Mushrooms and Swiss Chard
5 eggs, room temperature
1/2 cup milk
4 tablespoons butter, divided
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 cup onion, chopped
8-ounce package mushrooms, sliced
4 cups swiss chard, chopped
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon Kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 cup Parmesan cheese (optional)
Use one tablespoon of the butter to grease a pie pan; set aside. Set a sauté pan over medium-high heat and add the olive oil. When the oil is warmed, add the garlic, onions and mushrooms and sauté for 5 minutes or until onion is translucent.
Add Swiss chard and sauté for additional 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, add the lemon juice, and stir. Transfer vegetables to the buttered dish. Add eggs to a medium bowl and whisk in the milk.
Melt the remaining butter and whisk in to the egg mixture, then pour the egg mixture over the vegetables. Sprinkle the Parmesan cheese over the top if using, then set in an oven preheated to 350 degrees and bake for 18 to 20 minutes or until it is set and starting to brown. Remove from oven, allow to cool for several minutes and serve.
Easy Bread
2 1/4 teaspoons (one packet) fast-acting yeast
3 cups flour, such as white whole wheat
1/2 tablespoon salt
2 tablespoons sugar
1 tablespoon olive or vegetable oil
1/4 cup flaxseed meal (optional)
1 3/4 cups plus 2 tablespoons water
Dissolve sugar and yeast in two tablespoons of the warm water and set aside for about 10 minutes or until the mixture begins to get foamy.
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, salt and sugar. Make a well in the center. Whisk the olive oil into the yeast, then pour into the well. Add the remaining warm water and stir until a dough ball begins to form (add a little extra water if needed to bring the dough together).
Flour a work surface. Knead the dough until smooth and elastic (6 to 8 minutes). Set in a clean bowl, cover the bowl with plastic wrap or a clean towel, and allow the dough to rise until doubled in size, about 1 to 1 1/2 hours.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and add the dough. Shape the dough into a loaf and make a few shallow slits along the top.
Set in an oven preheated to 375 degrees. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until the outside is light golden brown.
Roasted Garlic and Veggie Pockets
1 pound package store-bought pizza dough
1 garlic bulb
1/2 tablespoon olive oil
1 1/2 cups tomato or pizza sauce
Pinch of Kosher salt
Pinch of black pepper
1 tablespoon butter, melted
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
2 cups frozen vegetables, thawed
1/4 cup Parmesan cheese (optional)
1 tablespoon dried or fresh parsley, if desired, for garnish
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. While oven is heating, slice the pointed tip of the garlic so that the inner sections are slightly exposed, then wrap the bulb in aluminum foil. Set the bulb in the oven and roast for about 20 minutes or until the bulb is softened.
To extract the softened garlic, wrap the garlic in a napkin so the exposed bulbs are not covered, then gently squeeze the roasted garlic into a bowl. Add the olive oil and use a fork to mash into a paste.
Whisk in the tomato sauce, salt and pepper until well combined.
Divide the dough into four portions and stretch each into a circle about 1/4- to 1/2-inch thick. Add the sauce on one half of the circle. Divide the vegetables into four portions and spoon the vegetables on top of the tomato sauce.
Sprinkle Parmesan over the vegetables, then fold the dough over the vegetables to create a half-circle. Press edges to seal. Set on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake at 425 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes or until the dough begins to brown.
Melt the butter and add the salt, pepper and garlic powder. Brush the butter over each pocket. Sprinkle with dried or fresh parsley, if desired.