V alentine’s Day may be known as a day to celebrate love and romance with heart-shaped boxes of chocolate and dinners for two, but this centuries-old tradition has a New England connection, too.
Esther Howland, known as the “Mother of the American Valentine,” had noticed many of the Valentine’s Day cards in the mid-1800s were made in the United Kingdom and were expensive.
According to Time magazine, the Worcester, Mass., native decided she could make more affordable cards and brought the idea to her father, Southworth Howland, who owned a stationery business.
Samples of valentines were given to Esther’s brother, a salesman for their father’s company, and the orders began rolling in.
Today, greeting-card giant Hallmark estimates 145 million cards are exchanged every Valentine’s Day. This year, according to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend $23.9 billion on Valentine’s Day gifts, cards, dinners, chocolates, jewelry and other tokens of affection.
Of course, you don’t have to spend a fortune to express your love. Cooking something special for someone is a delicious way to show you care.
So let’s put together an easy, three-course Valentine’s Day dinner, starting with a simple salad.
I noticed while eating a salad recently that some of the smaller greens looked like hearts so I thought it would make a great base for a Valentine’s Day salad. (The mixed greens I was staring intently at were grown by Lef Farms — prounounced “leaf” — in Loudon).
To add to the heart theme, you can slice the tips of grape tomatoes at an angle and put two of them together to form a heart. Also, you can use a paring knife to cut other vegetables like cucumbers and radishes into heart shapes.
Another fun Valentine’s Day dinner idea is to trim two chicken breasts and put them together to form a heart. I used toothpicks to hold the pieces together and made a sweet and tangy apricot-honey glaze (for my honey, of course).
And it all wraps up with chocolate (what else?) mousse for dessert.
Heart-y Salad
2 cups mixed greens, such as Lef Farms Spice mix
8 grape tomatoes
4 radishes
1/4 of an English cucumber
1/2 cup olive or avocado oil
1/4 cup red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon honey
1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Fresh ground pepper for serving, if desired
Add the greens to a serving plate and set aside. Slice the tips of the grape tomatoes with a sharp paring knife at a 45-degree angle.
Using two tomatoes that are roughly the same size, place the cut side of the tomatoes together to form a heart. Set the tomatoes on the plate with the greens.
Cut the radishes in half, then carve each half in to a heart shape and add to the salad plate.
Slice the cucumber into round slices about 1/4-inch thick, then use the paring knife to carve the slices into heart shapes and set them on the plate of greens.
Add the remaining ingredients to a lidded jar and shake well to combine. Drizzle the mixture over the salad and add fresh ground pepper before serving, if desired.
Heart-y Apricot Honey Glazed Chicken
2 boneless chicken breasts
1 tablespoon olive oil
Kosher salt
Black pepper
For the glaze:
1/2 cup apricot preserves
1/2 cup honey
1 tablespoon cider syrup (you can also use maple syrup or molasses)
1/2 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Fresh chopped parsley, for garnish, if desired
Set the chicken breasts on a clean workspace. Use a kitchen mallet to gently pound the breasts so they are an even thickness.
The breasts should be somewhat of a teardrop shape. Set the pieces side-by-side and arrange them into a heart shape, trimming as needed to form the heart. Rub the chicken with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.
Set a grilling rack inside a baking sheet or dish and lightly spray with nonstick cooking spray. Set the chicken in the center of the rack and arrange into the heart shape. Use toothpicks to help the chicken hold its shape while cooking. Set in an oven preheated to 400 degrees.
While the chicken is baking, prepare the glaze: Add the apricot preserves, honey, cider syrup, apple cider vinegar, salt and pepper to a bowl and whisk together. Remove the chicken from the oven after 15 minutes.
Generously brush the chicken with the glaze. Return the chicken to the oven and bake for an additional 8 to 10 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Brush with additional glaze, if desired, and garnish with fresh chopped parsley before serving.
Chocolate Mousse
5 egg yolks
1/4 cup sugar
2 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream, divided
8 ounces of semisweet baking chips or semisweet baking chocolate bar, chopped
Suggested garnishes:
1-2 teaspoons dark chocolate syrup
1 tablespoon grated chocolate
1/2 cup fresh raspberries
Beat egg yolks in a medium bowl with an electric mixer on high until the yolks have thickened, about 3 to 4 minutes. Add the sugar in increments, beating thoroughly after each addition.
Add one cup of the whipping cream to a saucepan and set over medium heat until hot. Remove from heat. Slowly drizzle half of the cream into the egg mixture to temper the eggs. stirring constantly.
Stir the egg mixture into the rest of the cream and set over low heat, stirring constantly until the mixture thickens, about 4 to 5 minutes, then stir in the chocolate until it’s melted.
Cover and set in a refrigerator for at least two hours, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is chilled.
When chilled, add the remaining whipping cream to a bowl and beat with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form. Fold the whipped cream into the chocolate mixture and stir to combine.
Garnish with raspberries, grated chocolate and dark chocolate syrup, if desired.