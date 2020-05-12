Coming up with a dinner plan every day can be a challenge, even when grocery stores have everything in stock and there is no limit to the packages of steak or ground beef you can buy.
Facing long stretches of limited (or nonexistent) dining-out options can also contribute to the daily struggle to figure out what to eat, so when an air fryer recently entered our lives, we were elated.
My husband received the air fryer as a birthday gift from his son, Dave, who is stationed in South Korea in the Army. He often uses his air fryer to make quick and easy meals.
When air fryers became all the rage a couple of years ago, I borrowed one from a friend to check it out, figuring I would get around to buying my own at some point. Now that we have one, I am obsessed.
One thing I love about using the air fryer is that there’s no oil splashing and popping everywhere when you want to fry something. This makes cleanup much easier.
Also, an air fryer, which works in a similar way to a convection oven, lets you make crispy food without having to use a lot of oil.
Using the air fryer has breathed new life into side dishes. You can make crispy sweet potato fries in a snap, or one of my favorites, crispy polenta squares. Since I figured out how to make them I’ve served them a couple of times a week. They’e a delicious, budget-friendly side that’s versatile and pairs well with many dishes.
You can also try different vegetable dishes in an air fryer. I made spicy cauliflower bites last week that everyone loved. I got the idea after Dave told me he makes Buffalo cauliflower in his air fryer.
Instead of making a Buffalo-type sauce to make a similar dish, I decided to use harissa (a Tunisian hot chili pepper paste) instead. This worked well and had just enough of a kick to make the dish interesting, but not too spicy.
I love how easy it is to make taquitos in the air fryer. You can fill them with anything you like, but I tried it with a ground chicken filling. I noticed a new ground chicken at some grocery stores recently. It’s made with all-natural ingredients and is already seasoned (I got the fajita-seasoned version).
I cooked up the chicken with some onions and used it as filling for my air-fryer taquitos, which yielded a tasty result in less than 20 minutes.
Crispy Polenta Squares
- 2 cups cooked polenta
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon Kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
Spray a medium rectangular baking dish with cooking spray and add the polenta.
Spread the polenta into an even layer and set in an oven preheated to 400 degrees. Bake the polenta for 20 to 30 minutes or until the polenta is set and pulling away slightly from the sides of the dish.
Remove from oven and cool for about 15 minutes. To remove polenta from baking dish, set a baking sheet over the top of the dish and invert the dish. The polenta should come out in one piece.
Use a sharp knife or pizza cutter to cut the baked polenta into 8 squares.
Use a brush to coat each polenta square with olive oil. Set the oiled squares in an air fryer and set to cook at 380 degrees for 15 minutes. Halfway through cooking, stop and turn the squares over.
Remove from oven and sprinkle with salt and pepper before serving.
Harissa Cauliflower Bites
- 1 head of cauliflower, cut into florets
- 1/4 cup harissa paste
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/4 cup flour
- 1 tablespoon dried parsley
- 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast
- 1 teaspoon garlic salt
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- Lemon wedges for serving, if desired
Add the cauliflower to a large bowl and set aside.
Add the flour, nutritional yeast, parsley, garlic salt, onion powder and pepper to a bowl and stir together, then set aside.
Add the olive oil and butter to a pan and set over medium-high heat. When the butter is melted, whisk in the harissa paste to form a smooth sauce.
Pour the harissa mixture over the cauliflower and toss to coat. Sprinkle flour and yeast mixture over the cauliflower and toss to coat, then set the cauliflower in the fryer basket.
Set the air fryer on 360 and cook for 12 minutes, removing the fryer basket and shaking the basket a couple of times during the cooking process. If you prefer a slightly more charred taste, cook for an additional 3 to 5 minutes. Serve with lemon wedges, if desired.
Chicken Taquitos
- 25-ounce package corn tortillas
- 16-ounce package of fajita-flavored ground chicken (suggested: Mighty Spark brand)
- 1 tablespoon olive oil, plus more for prepping tortillas
- 1 medium sweet onion
- 2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- Olive oil
- Salsa for serving
Add tablespoon of olive oil to a skillet over medium-high heat. When the olive oil is warmed, add the onion and chicken. Cook, stirring often to break up the chicken, until the onions are translucent and the chicken is cooked throughout.
Remove from heat and transfer to a bowl. Wipe the skillet clean and return to medium heat on a stove.
Brush both sides of a corn tortilla with olive oil and set in the skillet. Cook for about a minute on each side or until the tortilla is warmed and pliable, then set on a clean workspace. Sprinkle the tortilla with about 1 1/2 tablespoons of cheese, then add a generous tablespoonful of the ground chicken near one side of the tortilla so you can roll it up.
Roll the tortilla around the chicken filling. When you get to the very edge, brush the edge of the tortilla with a little olive oil to close.
Working in batches, set the tortilla with the outer edges facing down inside an air fryer and repeat the process with remaining chicken and tortillas to make as many taquitos as desired.
(Make sure you don’t layer the taquitos in the fryer basket and overfill the air fryer or they will not cook properly).
Set the fryer basket in the air fryer and set to 380 for 7 minutes to cook. Serve with fresh salsa, if desired.