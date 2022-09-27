One of my favorite things to do in early fall is visit one of the state’s many apple orchards and pick a fresh haul of crisp, delicious apples.
Apples are good, and good for you. They are full of fiber, low in sodium, fat and cholesterol and are a good source of vitamins E, B1 and B6. The also contain polyphenols, an important group of antioxidants that protect cells from free radicals.
I’m always looking for new ways to put apples to use. I had heard you can bake cinnamon rolls in hollowed-out apples so I had to try it.
I used two different types of apples — Red Delicious and Gala — for my experiment and some store-bought cinnamon roll dough.
To prepare the apples, you slice the tops off and use a melon baller or small ice cream scooper to scoop out the top half of the apple. (Caution: If you hollow out too much, the cinnamon roll won’t puff up over the rim of the apple and you run the risk of creating a mushy, doughy mess inside.)
It’s a fun dish that would be a hit on the Sunday morning brunch table — with or without the sticky glaze dripping down the sides.
I’ve recently gotten into making sorbets and ice creams, so I thought an apple sorbet would be a tasty and unique treat.
I made one with applesauce and used some of the thickeners I’ve been experimenting with to concoct an impressive version. I used carob bean gum as a thickener (xanthan gum works well, too) and tara gum, which helps prevent ice crystals from forming in the sorbet yielding a creamy result.
Carob and tara gums are generally not available in the supermarket, but you can track them down online. You can also order premade powder mixes for making sorbet, which also work well.
I also made apple muffins featuring ground flax. I love the nutritional boost the flax provides, as well as the slightly nutty flavor.
Next time I put a batch together I’ll be mixing in some chopped pecans or walnuts for a crunch. The sweet crumb topping puts it over the top.
Apple Stuffed Cinnamon Rolls
12-ounce package cinnamon rolls
6 large apples (Red Delicious or Gala)
6 tablespoons butter, melted
2 tablespoons brown sugar
Slice the very top of the apple off (where the stem meets the apple) and discard the tops.
Use a melon baller or ice cream scoop to hollow out the top half of the apple so the inside is big enough to fit an unbaked cinnamon roll.
Brush the inside of each apple with melted butter and sprinkle brown sugar on top. Tuck one cinnamon roll into each apple and brush with butter.
Set in an oven preheated to 350 degrees and bake for about 20 minutes or until the top of the cinnamon roll is lightly browned. Top with the glaze that comes with the rolls before serving, if desired.
Apple Sorbet
2 cups applesauce
1/4 cup sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1 1/2 teaspoons xanthan or carob bean gum
1 teaspoon tara gum (optional)
Put the applesauce in a bowl.
In another bowl, add the sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, xanthan gum and tara gum and mix together with a fork.
Sprinkle the sugar mixture over the top of the applesauce while whisking. Whisk until well incorporated and the mixture begins to thicken slightly.
Transfer to an ice cream maker and freeze for about 20 minutes or until the mixture is creamy and somewhat frozen, then decant into freezer-proof containers and set in the freezer for 1 to 2 hours or until the sorbet is firm.
To prepare recipe without an ice cream maker, transfer the mixture to freezer-proof containers and set in the freezer for about 2 to 3 hours, stirring occasionally. Serve when the sorbet has reached the desired firmness.
Apple, Flax and Cinnamon Muffins
1 cup applesauce
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1/2 cup flax seed meal
1/4 cup milk
2 cups whole wheat flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon baking powder
3 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
1/2 teaspoon salt
For topping:
1/4 cup flour
1/4 cup sugar
3 tablespoons butter, melted
1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon
Line a large muffin tin with paper cups.
Combine the applesauce, sugar, vegetable oil, flax seed and milk in a bowl. In a separate bowl, add the flour, baking soda, baking powder, pumpkin pie spice and salt and stir to combine.
Stir the applesauce mixture into the flour mixture and mix well.
Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin pan, filling each muffin cup about 3/4 of the way.
To make crumb topping: Combine the flour, sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl.
Drizzle the melted butter over the flour mixture and use a fork to combine until crumbs form. Sprinkle the crumb topping over the muffin batter and set in an oven preheated to 350 degrees.
Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center of each muffin comes out dry. Transfer to a wire rack to cool before serving.