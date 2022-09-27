One of my favorite things to do in early fall is visit one of the state’s many apple orchards and pick a fresh haul of crisp, delicious apples.

Apples are good, and good for you. They are full of fiber, low in sodium, fat and cholesterol and are a good source of vitamins E, B1 and B6. The also contain polyphenols, an important group of antioxidants that protect cells from free radicals.