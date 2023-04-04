I was recently in sunny Florida, marveling at the bounty of fresh fruits and vegetables available at supermarkets and roadside stands and looking forward to when we can get fresh produce here in the Granite State.
In July and August, just as we are nearing harvest in New England, tomato growers in Florida are preparing and planting their fields for the winter season.
Florida accounts for 50% of all tomatoes produced domestically. Peak time for Florida tomatoes is in April, and it’s when fresh Florida tomatoes begin to hit the markets across the country.
During my visit, my mother and I picked up some tomatoes at a local farm. We were enamored with their sun-ripe sweetness and juicy flavor in the salad we made, so I went back and stocked up on more.
I knew packing them in my suitcase to bring home and enjoy was out of the question, since I over-packed my suitcase (as usual) and the tomatoes would be hopelessly squished.
Instead, I turned some of the tomatoes into a balsamic ketchup and left a bottle for my mother and aunt to enjoy.
They loved the tanginess and flavor, perfect for dipping French fries. I also put together an olive and tomato salad with fresh parsley and truffle oil, which lends a significant earthy taste and upgrades an everyday tomato salad into a five-star affair.
We had also picked up some green tomatoes for my aunt. I used some to make a sauté. A little butter, sliced sweet onion, coarse salt and some coconut sugar mellowed out their tartness and softened the texture of these hidden gems.
My aunt topped hers off with her freshly made ketchup, making it her new favorite dish.
Balsamic Ketchup
2 tablespoons olive oil
16 Roma tomatoes, blanched, peeled and chopped
2 cloves garlic, chopped
12-ounce can tomato paste
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon Kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon mustard powder
1/4 teaspoon allspice
Add the oil to a deep skillet and set over medium-high heat.
When the oil is warmed, add the chopped tomatoes and garlic. Saute until the tomatoes are softened, about 6 minutes, then remove from heat.
Transfer to a food processor and process until smooth, then transfer to a strainer to remove any seeds.
Return the tomato mix to the sauté pan and set over medium heat. Add the remaining ingredients and stir while heating to combine.
Lower the heat to medium low and simmer, stirring occasionally until the mixture has thickened and reached the consistency of ketchup, about 35 to 40 minutes.
Remove from heat and allow to cool to room temperature before transferring to a lidded container or bottle.
Sauteed Green Tomatoes
3 medium green tomatoes, stems removed
1 tablespoon olive or avocado oil
3 tablespoons butter
1 sweet onion, peeled and chopped
2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
2 tablespoons brown or coconut sugar
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon agave syrup or honey
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
Cut the tomatoes into wedges by slicing the tomato into quarters, then cut each quarter into wedges about 1-inch thick.
Add the olive oil and butter to a skillet and set over medium-high heat. When the butter is melted, add the tomatoes, onion, garlic and salt.
Saute for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the tomatoes and onions have softened and have slightly browned. Add coconut sugar and sauté for an additional 1 to 2 minutes.
Add the vinegar, agave syrup and black pepper. Saute for 1 to 2 more minutes, stirring constantly, until well combined. Remove from heat and top with fresh parsley before serving.
Tomato, Olive and Truffle Oil Salad
2 cups grape or other small sweet tomatoes, halved
1 cup green olives, such as Castelvetrano, pitted and halved
1 tablespoon truffle oil
2 tablespoons olive or avocado oil
2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
2 teaspoons agave syrup or honey
1 teaspoon truffle salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
Add the tomatoes and olives to a medium bowl and stir together.
Put the truffle oil, olive oil, vinegar and agave syrup in a separate bowl and whisk together.
Pour the mixture over the olive and tomato mixture and toss to coat. Top with truffle salt, pepper and parsley. Stir to combine.