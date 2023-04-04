Tomato, Olive and Truffle Oil Salad
Sauteed Green Tomatoes.

Tomato, Olive and Truffle Oil Salad

 JANINE LADEMAN

I was recently in sunny Florida, marveling at the bounty of fresh fruits and vegetables available at supermarkets and roadside stands and looking forward to when we can get fresh produce here in the Granite State.

In July and August, just as we are nearing harvest in New England, tomato growers in Florida are preparing and planting their fields for the winter season.