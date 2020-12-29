For most of us, New Year’s Eve is different this year due to the pandemic. But you can still make the occasion festive with a few simple ingredients from the grocery store (and a bottle of champagne, of course).
My husband loves crab rangoon so I thought I would try to make a batch using wonton wrappers, cream cheese and crab meat.
I love that you can control the flavors when you’re making it at home. I bought good quality lump crab meat and opted for cream cheese with chives already mixed in. I added a little grated sweet onion, too, and garnished them with sesame seeds and chopped fresh chives.
When it came to frying, I tried the recipe in both the air fryer and in hot oil. Everyone preferred the hot oil fried version over the air fryer version, which were chewier, but overall both were delicious and would make a nice addition to any snack table.
I also made coconut shrimp balls with a sweet and spicy dipping sauce. These were my favorite.
You can make them gluten-free if you dredge the shrimp in coconut flour instead of regular flour, skip the bread crumbs and just coat them with shredded coconut before frying. Either way you choose to make them, they’re great.
For a sweet and spicy dipping sauce, simply combine apricot jelly (peach jelly or orange marmalade would work, too) with sweet chili sauce. It is a perfect accompaniment to the shrimp.
For a twist on the classic “pigs in a blanket,” try adding pesto and Parmesan cheese to the pastry dough before rolling up the cocktail sausage.
A brush of melted butter with a little garlic salt on top finishes off this savory snack, and marinara dipping sauce on the side makes these easy-to-make appetizers addictive.
Parmesan Biscuit Wraps
14-ounce package cocktail sausages such as Lil Smokies
8-ounce package crescent rolls
1/4 cup pesto
3/4 cup shredded parmesan cheese
1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
1 tablespoon butter, melted
Marinara sauce for serving, if desired
Parsley for serving, if desired
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. On a clean workspace, unroll the crescent dough and divide each piece along the perforation to form triangles. Use a knife or a pizza cutter to cut each piece of dough down the center to divide it into two triangles.
Add about a teaspoon of pesto to the center of each triangle, then add 2 to 3 teaspoons of cheese. Place a sausage on the tip of a triangle corner and roll so the dough is wrapped around the sausage and place it on the baking sheet. Repeat with remaining sausages.
Brush the tops with butter, then top with a pinch of garlic salt. Set in an oven preheated to 350 degrees and bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until the pastry is light golden brown. Sprinkle with chopped parsley, if desired, before serving. Serve with marinara dipping sauce.
Coconut Shrimp Bites
1 pound raw shrimp, shelled, deveined and tail removed
2 eggs
1/2 cup regular or coconut flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/2 cup Panko bread crumbs
1 3/4 cup sweetened shredded coconut
1/2 cup apricot jelly
2 tablespoons sweet chili sauce
Canola oil for frying
Add the flour to a bowl; stir in the salt and pepper. Add coconut to a separate bowl.
In another bowl, add eggs and beat lightly. Dredge each piece of shrimp in the flour, then dip in egg. Dredge the egg-dipped shrimp in the coconut, pressing lightly to get the coconut to adhere, then set on a plate. Repeat with remaining shrimp. Set in the refrigerator to chill for about 20 minutes.
Frying: Set a deep skillet or Dutch oven over medium heat on a stove top and add enough oil to cover the bottom so it is about an inch deep. When the oil is heated, add 6 to 8 pieces of shrimp (do not crowd) and cook each piece for 2 minutes. Turn and cook for an additional 1 to 2 minutes or until the shrimp is golden brown.
Transfer to a paper towel-lined platter to drain. Transfer to a serving dish to serve.
Add the jelly and chili sauce to a small bowl and stir; serve as a dipping sauce, if desired.
Crab Rangoon
14-ounce package wonton wrappers
7.5-ounce package chive cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 teaspoon soy sauce
6-ounce can lump crab meat
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon pepper
2 eggs
Vegetable oil for frying
2 tablespoons sesame seeds for garnish, if desired
1 1/2 tablespoons chive, chopped, for garnish, if desired
Add the cream cheese, crab meat, mayonnaise, soy sauce, garlic powder and pepper to a medium bowl and stir together. Add the eggs to a separate bowl and beat lightly.
Place a wonton wrapper on a clean workspace. Dip a pastry brush in the egg and brush the edges of the wonton wrapper (you can also use your fingers).
Place a teaspoon of the crab and cream cheese mix in the center of the wrapper. Pinch opposite corners of the wrapper together in the center, then repeat with remaining corners.
Be sure to press all the seams together gently so the filling doesn’t leak out while frying; add a little extra egg to seal the seams together if necessary.
Set on a plate or platter and repeat with remaining wonton wrappers and crab filling.
Add enough oil to a deep skillet or Dutch oven (or use an electric fryer) so the oil is 1 1/2 to 2 inches deep and set over medium-high heat.
When the oil is warmed, add the crab rangoon. Fry for about 3 minutes or until the crab rangoon starts to turn light golden brown. Turn over and cook for an additional 1 to 2 minutes.
Transfer to a dish lined with paper towels to drain. Transfer to a serving platter. Garnish with sesame seed and chive before serving, if desired.