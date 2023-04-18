Last week’s warm, sunny days inspired many people to get outdoors and enjoy the weather after a long, gray winter.
And when the weather gets warm it’s time to start thinking about having a picnic.
Picnics have evolved over the years. For example, in the Victorian era, picnics were lavish affairs and England’s upper classes maintained high standards on such occasions. One could not eat outside without a table and linens. Picnics were also a time to use your good crystal, and other embellishments like elaborate floral arrangements.
Gourmet food was brought by servants instead of unpacked from a basket.
The modern picnic has become a more casual affair.
My favorite place to picnic is at the beach, but when time is short and a drive to the coast doesn’t fit in to the day’s schedule, any pleasant, flat outdoor space will do.
The first thing I pack is a tablecloth, something that can be spread on the ground to sit on or draped over a picnic table at a park.
Then I fill a basket with goodies to dine on. I always like to add something substantial to my picnic baskets such as fried chicken.
A green or pasta salad is also a classic go-to picnic basket food. For our last picnic, I made a broccoli salad with sweet grape tomatoes and crisp red pepper slices. It also had capers and Kalamata olives, a creamy, lemony dressing and a sprinkle of feta cheese.
Cookies also make picnic basket fillers but if you don’t have time to bake, try whipping up a batch of peanut butter balls. Ground old-fashioned oats and flax meal mixed with peanut butter, cinnamon and honey come together to create a wholesome sweet. It’s a perfect ending to a leisurely picnic.
Broccoli, Tomato & Feta Salad
- 4 cups broccoli florets, steamed and cooled
- 1 pint grape tomatoes
- 1 red pepper, sliced
- 3/4 cup sweet onion, diced
- 1/2 cup Kalamata olives, pitted and chopped
- 3 tablespoons capers
- 3/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1/2 cup yogurt
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 tablespoon red wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1/2 cup feta cheese
A couple pinches of red pepper flakes, if desired
Put the broccoli, tomatoes, pepper, onion, olives and capers in a large bowl.
In a separate bowl, add the mayonnaise, yogurt, salt, pepper, lemon juice, vinegar, sugar, oregano and thyme, and whisk together.
Pour the dressing over the vegetables and stir well to coat.
Top with feta cheese and red pepper, if desired.
Air Fryer Fried Chicken
- 2 pounds fresh chicken thighs, breast or drumsticks
- 3/4 cup flour
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1 tablespoon lemon pepper seasoning
- 1/2 tablespoon Old Bay Seasoning
Cooking spray for air frying
Set the chicken on the counter for a couple of hours and bring to room temperature before using.
Preheat an air fryer to 390 degrees.
Add the flour, salt, lemon pepper and Old Bay seasoning to a bowl; whisk together to combine.
Spray the inside of the pre-heated air fryer with coconut oil.
For each piece of chicken, dredge in the flour mixture, then dip in the egg and dredge a second time in the flour.
Place the chicken pieces in a single layer in the air fryer. (This will mean you will have to cook the chicken in a couple of batches.)
Lightly spray the chicken with oil, then cook at 390 degrees for 25 minutes or until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 180 degrees.
Serve with honey mustard dip (recipe follows).
Honey Mustard Dip
- 3/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 2 tablespoons honey mustard
Pinch of sea salt
Add the ingredients to a bowl and whisk together until combined. Adjust seasonings to suit your taste.
No-Bake Peanut Butter & Chia Seed Balls
- 3/4 cup old fashioned oats
- 1/4 cup ground flax meal
- 1/2 cup peanut butter (or other nut butter)
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 4 tablespoons honey
- 2 teaspoons coconut sugar (or granulated sugar)
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
- 1 tablespoon chia seeds
- 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips
Add the oats to a food processor and process until the oats are ground up and powder-like.
Add the flax meal, peanut butter, vanilla, honey, cinnamon, salt and chia seeds and pulse until everything is combined.
Transfer to a bowl and stir in the chocolate chips. Set the bowl in the refrigerator to firm up for about 20 minutes.
Use a cookie or ice cream scoop to form the mixture into golfball-sized balls.
Store in an air-tight container.