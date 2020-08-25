August is National Sandwich Month, which makes sense.
Hot, summer weather can discourage anyone from turning on the oven to cook a meal. Even boiling a pot of water to make pasta or rice can seem like a chore when it’s 90 degrees and humid.
I used to make sandwiches that I called “melties.” When I was a single mom trying to get dinner on the table, I would buy a loaf of bakery bread and cut it in half and add a little butter to one side and some cheese (usually provolone) to the other and stick it under the broiler for a couple of minutes.
Then I would add mustard and mayonnaise to the buttered side and whatever meat my kids preferred, plus any fixings like lettuce, tomato and purple onion. The process only took a few minutes and dinner was ready.
Things aren’t quite as hectic now, so “melties” don’t make the dinner rotation as frequently as they used to, but sandwiches are still a quick lunchtime solution around here and occasionally make the dinner menu.
For something different, I came up with a fried bacon and egg club sandwich that everyone enjoys. This is a great lunch option, because it’s filling and the bacon and egg provide protein and some fat to provide energy.
A fast way to get dinner on the table is to grab a rotisserie chicken at the grocery store, slice the meat off and tuck it into sandwiches.
I made a sandwich this way a couple of weeks ago with a bakery loaf of Kalamata olive bread. It was a tasty combination.
Another hearty and delicious sandwich combination is roast beef with a horseradish sauce, mustard, pickled red onions and sliced tomatoes.
You can swap out the horseradish sauce for regular mayonnaise and try a grainy or dijon mustard instead of yellow mustard. These also make delicious and satisfying combinations.
Fried Egg Club
2 eggs
2 1/2 tablespoons butter, divided
3 slices of bread, such as brown honey bread
2 tablespoons mayonnaise, divided
1 or 2 slices of cheese, such as Provolone or Swiss
3 tomato slices
3 green leaf lettuce leaves, torn to fit bread
4 slices of bacon, cooked
Salt and pepper, to taste
Set one tablespoon of the butter in a skillet and set over medium-high heat. When the butter is melted, crack the eggs into skillet side by side. Fry the eggs until the whites are no longer opaque and beginning to brown, and the yolk is set and is light yellow.
Remove the eggs and set aside. Divide the remaining butter into three portions and spread on the slices of bread (you may need a little more butter depending on the size of the bread).
Set the slices of bread in the skillet and set over medium heat. Toast the bread in the skillet for one or two minutes on each side until the edges are lightly browned, then remove from heat. Set one slice of bread on a plate and spread one tablespoon of the mayonnaise on the side facing up.
Set one of the fried eggs on the bread, then add the tomato slices. Season with salt and pepper.
Spread the remaining mayonnaise on another slice of bread, then set the bread on top of the tomatoes. Set the remaining fried egg on the bread, then add the cheese and bacon slices. Set the lettuce over the bacon. Add the final piece of bread on the top and serve.
Chicken, Avocado and Tomato Sandwich
3 to 4 slices of rotisserie chicken
16 oz. loaf of store-bought olive bread
1/2 avocado, peeled and sliced lengthwise
1/2 cup microgreens or sprouts
1 tablespoon mustard
1 tablespoon mayonnaise
3 to 4 slices tomato
3 to 4 slices purple onion
1 piece green or red leaf lettuce, torn to fit sandwich
1 or 2 slices cheese, such as Swiss or Provolone
1 colored bell pepper, seeded and sliced into rings
Cut a piece of bread from the loaf so it is the size of the sandwich you want, then slice it in half lengthwise and open it up so that you have two pieces.
Spread the mustard and mayonnaise on the bread, adjusting the quantities to suit your taste. Add the cheese on the bottom slice of bread, then set the chicken over the cheese. Place the tomato slices over the chicken, then add the avocado slices. Spread the avocado slices over the tomato, then add the purple onions and sliced peppers. Add the microgreens and lettuce, then top with remaining piece of bread and serve.
Roast Beef and Cheese with Red Onions and Tomatoes
2 slices hearty bread, such as rye or wheat
3 to 4 slices of deli roast beef
1 1/2 tablespoons store-bought horseradish mayonnaise
1 tablespoon yellow or Dijon mustard
2 or 3 slices beefsteak tomato
1 or 2 pieces red or green leaf lettuce, torn to fit sandwich
1/4 red onion, sliced
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1/2 teaspoon sugar
1 or 2 slices cheese, such as Swiss or Provolone
Add onion slices to a shallow bowl and sprinkle with sugar, then add vinegar and set aside for about 10 minutes before assembling the sandwich.
To assemble, set the slices of bread on a plate and spread each slice with mustard and horseradish sauce.
Place the roast beef on one slice of the bread, then add the cheese.
Set the tomatoes on top of the cheese. Remove the onions from the vinegar and sugar liquid and spread the onions on top of the tomatoes. Layer the lettuce over the tomatoes and then top with the remaining slice of bread and serve.