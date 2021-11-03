Longer, chillier fall nights are an excellent time to simmer some soups and stews for supper, especially this fall when soaring food prices make it essential to use every scrap of food you can to put together a good meal.
I found a few interesting facts about soups in a social media post that Campbell’s Soup and BuzzFeed collaborated on a few years ago:
• Americans consume over 10 billion bowls of soup a year and 99 percent of American homes have some kind of soup in them whether it’s canned soup or refrigerated soup.
• Soup is linked to an odd law in Nebraska, where bar owners must be brewing a kettle of soup at the same time as they sell their beer. If they aren’t, the act is technically unlawful.
• Soup has been consumed for thousands of years — the earliest example of soup dates back to 6,000 B.C., when archeologists earthed evidence of hippopotamus soup.
• Soup was tremendously popular in the French Court of King Louis XI. Meals for women were mostly soup because women were afraid that too much chewing caused wrinkles.
One thing I love about soups is that making soup is an opportunity to get creative with ingredients. For example, I recently turned a tomato sauce with meatballs I made to serve in a classic spaghetti and meatball dish into a mushroom and meatball lasagna soup. The key to this dish was to thin out the tomato sauce with some beef broth and add some lasagna noodles to the soup to add a little more substance to the dish.
I had made one soup for this week’s column, the potato, leek and carrot soup, when my stove broke. I had pulled the knobs off to clean underneath and some liquid must have found its way into the electronics making a sizzling sound followed by a pop. After going through the usual troubleshooting, like checking the circuit breaker, we realized the stove was fried and needed to be replaced. I was concerned about how I would wrap up the week’s work when I realized I had an Instant Pot and Crockpot at my disposal so I switched gears. I used the Instant Pot for both the meatball lasagna soup and the sausage butternut squash creation because the Instant Pot has a sauté feature that made these soups a snap to make.
Meatball Lasagna Soup
1 Tbsp. olive oil
2 cloves garlic, chopped
8-ounce container baby bella mushrooms, sliced
1 1/2 cups onion, chopped
32-ounce container beef broth
3 cups marinara sauce
12 beef meatballs, cooked
1 tsp. onion salt
6 lasagna noodles, cooked and sliced in half vertically
Parmesan cheese, for serving if desired
Fresh chopped parsley, for serving, if desired
Add the olive oil to an Instant Pot set to sauté. When the oil is warmed, add the garlic, mushrooms and onions. Sauté for about 10 minutes or until the onion is softened and starts to brown slightly.
Add the beef broth, meatballs and marinara sauce and onion salt and continue on sauté mode for an additional 15 minutes.
Before serving, add the lasagna noodles. Garnish with Parmesan cheese and parsley, if desired.
Potato, Leek and Carrot Soup
2 Tbsp. olive oil
1 large onion, chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 stalks leeks, cleaned and sliced
3 medium potatoes, peeled and chopped
3 carrots, peeled and sliced
2 tsp. fresh thyme
1 1/2 cups milk
4 cups vegetable broth
1/2 tsp. turmeric
1 1/2 tsp. Kosher salt
1 tsp. fresh ground black pepper
Fresh chopped parsley, for garnish, if desired
Add the oil to a stockpot and set over medium-high heat. When the oil is warmed, add the onion, garlic and leeks. Sauté for 7 to 10 minutes or until the onions and leeks are softened and beginning to brown.
Add the potatoes, carrots, thyme, milk, broth, turmeric, salt and pepper and bring to a boil. When the soup begins to boil, reduce heat to medium and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes or until the potatoes and carrots are tender. Transfer most of the soup to a blender or food processor, leaving about a quarter of the soup behind (if you prefer a chunkier soup). If you prefer a creamier soup, add all of the soup to the blender or food processor.
Blend until creamy, then transfer back to the stock pot. Season with additional salt and pepper to suit your taste. Garnish with parsley before serving.
Creamy Sausage and Butternut Squash Soup
2 Tbsp. olive oil
16-ounce package apple chicken sausage
1 cup celery, chopped
1 1/2 cups sweet onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 cup mini sweet bell peppers, sliced
1 medium butternut squash, peeled and chopped
32-ounce container chicken broth
13.5-ounce can coconut milk
2 cups frozen broccoli and cauliflower mix
1 cup water
2 tsp. Kosher salt
2 tsp. Ajika seasoning blend
2 tsp. fresh ground black pepper
Fresh chopped parsley for serving, if desired
Add the olive oil to an Instant Pot set to sauté mode. When the oil is warmed, add the sausage, celery, onion and garlic and peppers. Sauté for 7 to 10 minutes or until the sausage begins to brown and the onions and celery have softened.
Add the butternut squash and chicken broth and sauce for an additional 15 minutes or until the squash has softened. Add the remaining ingredients, cover and set the Instant Pot to the soup setting for 30 minutes.
Stir before serving and garnish with fresh chopped parsley, if desired.