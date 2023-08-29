Apple Raisin Bran Muffins

Raisin bran and applesauce combine to make some tasty, moist muffins.

 Janine Lademan

It’s hard to believe back-to-school time is already upon us. That reality has hit home for many families, who are getting up early to pack school lunches and snacks to help kids get through a busy day.

It can be a challenge to come up with different ideas for snacks and expensive to buy them pre-packaged. Oftentimes pre-packaged snacks are highly processed and less healthy than snacks you can put together from whole foods.

Banana Pancakes

These banana “pancakes” have only two ingredients.
Apple Rings

Kids can get creative with sliced apple rings and a few tasty toppings.