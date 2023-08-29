It’s hard to believe back-to-school time is already upon us. That reality has hit home for many families, who are getting up early to pack school lunches and snacks to help kids get through a busy day.
It can be a challenge to come up with different ideas for snacks and expensive to buy them pre-packaged. Oftentimes pre-packaged snacks are highly processed and less healthy than snacks you can put together from whole foods.
Snacks are an important part of a child’s diet — kids have big nutrition needs and small stomachs, so eating meals and snacks through the day makes it easier to meet their nutritional needs.
Snacks are also important because if children get too hungry, they may become cranky and unfocused, which makes it difficult for them to complete tasks and get through their day.
One trick to getting through a week of school lunches and snacks is to plan ahead. If you can set aside some time in your week and do some baking and prep work like peeling and chopping carrots, you’ll have snacks for the week.
Muffins are a perfectly packable snack. If you’re looking for an easy recipe, try these raisin bran applesauce muffins. Mix raisin bran cereal with applesauce and a few ingredients like milk and baking soda and in no time you’ll have muffins in the oven. They come out moist and delicious too, especially if you add a few extra raisins or a little crunchy sugar on top before baking.
Another hit in the snack department this two-ingredient “pancake” recipe I recently tried. One mashed banana and two eggs beaten together makes a delicious and versatile pancake. There’s no added sugar, no milk or gluten so it’s great for anyone with food allergies, too.
You can eat them plain or use them like wraps and smother some peanut butter on top and roll them up, or spoon some Greek yogurt or Skyr in between layers of pancakes and make a tasty layer (pan)cake.
Apples make great snacks too, but if you want to add some interest, try slicing an apple into rings, then top the rings with peanut butter, almond butter, apple butter or Nutella and add some toppings.
You can make the toppings sweet by adding different fruits like blueberries and bananas, or grated coconut and mini chocolate chips, or you could try savory toppings like bacon. A sprinkle of chia seeds, flax seeds or other seeds can add a little extra nutrition and flavor.
If you’re hosting a play date with a few kids coming over, this is a fun snack to offer. You can slice the apples, dip them in a little lemon juice to prevent browning, then set the slices on a tray and serve them with little bowls of toppings and some peanut butter. The kids can build their own snacks and pick and choose the toppings they like.
Banana “Pancakes
”
1 banana, peeled and mashed
2 eggs, beaten
butter or coconut oil for cooking
Add the banana to a bowl and stir in the egg. Whisk together until well combined. Warm a skillet to about 275 degrees and add a little butter or oil, giving the pan a light coating.
When the skillet is warmed, spoon about a 1/4 cup of the batter on to the skillet (you can adjust the amount to fit the size of the pancake you prefer).
Cook for about 3 minutes or until the edges appear firm and the pancake is somewhat set, then turn it over and cook for an additional 2 to 3 minutes or until both sides are browned and the pancake is cooked throughout.
Applesauce Raisin Bran Muffins
1 1/4 cups flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 cups raisin bran cereal
1 cup milk
1 egg, lightly beaten
1/2 cup applesauce
1/3 cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons butter, melted
Chunky sanding sugar, if desired, for topping
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
Combine the flour, baking powder and salt to a large bowl and stir together.
Combine the cereal and milk in a separate bowl and stir, then let the cereal mixture sit for about 5 minutes.
Add the egg, applesauce, brown sugar and butter to the cereal mixture and mix together, then add it to the flour mixture and stir well.
Spray a nonstick large-size muffin tin (a 6-count) with cooking spray, then divide the batter into each tin. If using sanding sugar, sprinkle it over the top of the muffin batter.
Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean. Remove from muffin tin and cool on wire racks.
Apple Rings
1 apple, cored and cut into slices about 1/4- inch thick
1 tablespoon peanut butter or other nut butter
Toppings of choice such as blueberries, raisins, coconut flakes and mini chocolate chips
Spread the peanut butter on top of the apple slices, then add the topping of your choice and serve.