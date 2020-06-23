THE BEGINNING of summer always brings excitement — planning beach days, firing up the grill and of course, picking fresh strawberries.
Strawberry season is finally here so I headed to a local berry farm to pick my own. There’s nothing like fresh strawberries right from the field. They’re much sweeter and juicer than strawberries you get at the grocery store.
Freshly picked, local strawberries are delicate and only last a few days in the fridge, so if you pick some up, have a plan to use them.
I wanted to come up with my own twist on strawberry shortcake so I cut the kernels from leftover corn on the cob to make corn biscuits to serve with homemade strawberry sauce and fresh chopped strawberries.
Instead of topping the shortcake with whipped cream, I opted for a creamy burrata cheese and used fresh thyme and coarse sanding sugar as a garnish.
According to my family, the combination was fresh and delicious. I don’t eat gluten and dairy so I have to take their word for it. Of course, I didn’t want to be left out of the strawberry situation so I made a gluten-free, dairy-free strawberry buckle that turned out moist and delicious.
I also enjoyed a strawberry jicama salad with arugula and pistachios. The salad was dressed with avocado oil and lemon juice and a splash of red wine vinegar. It was fantastic.
I wish I had saved some strawberries so I could try pickling them. Good thing strawberry season should last a couple more weeks. I’ll have to go back for more.
Gluten-Free Strawberry Buckle
1 1/2 cups gluten-free flour, such as Bob’s Red Mill
1 stick, plus 2 tablespoons butter, softened
3/4 cup cane sugar
4 eggs, room temperature
1/2 pound strawberries, sliced
1/2 tablespoon lemon zest
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
Grease a skillet or similar-size baking dish with 2 tablespoons of the butter and set aside.
Add remaining butter to a mixing bowl and add the sugar. Use an electric mixer to cream the butter and sugar together.
When the butter and sugar are creamed together, beat in eggs one at a time, then beat in the lemon juice, lemon zest and vanilla.
Add flour, baking powder and salt to a separate bowl and whisk together. Stir the dry ingredients into the wet and mix to combine.
Pour the batter into the prepared skillet or baking dish, then arrange strawberries on top. Set in an oven preheated to 375 degrees and bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until the batter has set and is pulling away slightly from the sides.
Corn Biscuit Strawberry Shortcakes
3 cups fresh strawberries, sliced
1 lemon, juiced
2 tablespoons cane sugar, divided
1/2 cup fresh corn kernels, chopped
1 1/2 cups flour
1/4 cup corn flour
1/2 cup cornmeal
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 stick butter, chilled and cut into pieces
1 cup buttermilk
Burrata cheese for serving, if desired
Fresh thyme and sanding sugar, if desired, for garnish
Add flour, corn flour, cornmeal, baking powder, salt and 2 tablespoons of the sugar to a mixing bowl and stir to combine.
Add the butter, using a pastry blender to cut the butter into the flour until it resembles a coarse meal. Add the buttermilk and stir to combine.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spoon about 1/4 cup of the batter at a time onto the baking sheet, leaving some space in between each.
Set in oven preheated to 425 degrees and bake for 15 minutes or until light golden brown.Remove from oven and set aside.
To make the sauce: Add the strawberries, lemon juice and remaining sugar to a saucepan and set over medium heat. Cook strawberries for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the strawberries start to break down. Remove from heat and cool.
To serve, spoon the sauce over a corn biscuit and top with burrata cheese, if desired. Garnish with fresh thyme and sanding sugar before serving.
Strawberry Jicama Salad
1 1/2 cups fresh strawberries, sliced
2 cups arugula
1 cup jicama, peeled and matchstick sliced
1 lemon, juiced
2 teaspoons red wine vinegar
1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt, divided
1/2 cup pistachios
1 1/2 tablespoons avocado or olive oil
Fresh ground black pepper for garnish, if desired
Add jicama to a small bowl and drizzle about half the lemon juice over it, then sprinkle with half the salt. Place the jicama in the fridge to chill for about 15 minutes.
Add arugula, strawberries, chilled jicama, red wine vinegar, oil and pistachios, plus the remainder of the salt and lemon juice to a large bowl and toss to combine, then transfer to a serving bowl. Garnish with fresh ground pepper, if desired, before serving.