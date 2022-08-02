Blueberry season is in full swing here in the Granite State, so if you haven’t had the opportunity to pick up a fresh pint of berries, now’s the time.

We are fortunate in New Hampshire to have so many options when it comes to blueberry picking. You can find dozens of farms to visit or you can often come across blueberry bushes by chance when you’re out on a hike or a nature walk.

Blueberry salad with pickled red onions

Take advantage of New Hampshire’s bountiful blueberry season and try something new this summer, such as Blueberry and Watercress Salad with Pickled Red Onions, above, and Blueberry Rosemary Relish, which goes great with grilled meats.
White Chocolate Blueberry Cookies
Buy Now

White Chocolate Blueberry Cookies are a delicious alternative to muffins for a sweet treat.
Blueberry Rosemary Relish
Buy Now

Blueberry Rosemary Relish