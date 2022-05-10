MORE PEOPLE are making food choices to support their wellness and mental health, as well as choosing foods that are replenishing and have cognitive benefits, too.
Mood-boosting foods are the ones that are full of nutrition that enrich our bodies and our brains. Certain foods have been shown to potentially improve brain health and mood disorders.
For example, mushrooms — a good source of Vitamin B, folate and niacin — are credited with supporting brain health and improved cognition.
Eggs consistently make it on the list of mood-boosting foods due to their high levels of omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium and zinc.
I’ve noticed duck eggs becoming more widely available. Duck eggs are generally larger in size and have bigger, thicker yolks than chicken eggs. The yolks are richer in omega-3 fatty acids and have a creamier texture, but taste wise there is little difference between duck and chicken eggs.
Asparagus is another food that’s considered to be a mood booster thanks to it’s nutrient-rich lineup that includes fiber and Vitamins A,C and K and is thought to improve digestive health.
Eggs and asparagus make a delicious pairing. I put together a simple dish of sautéed asparagus with a duck egg cooked over easy on top. I loved the creamy yolk and it was super easy to make. Another bonus was that the duck egg was purchased at a local farm, giving me an opportunity to meet a neighbor.
A recent good mood food pairing I’ve been enjoying regularly is sautéed spinach or kale with portobello mushroom caps.
You can use seasoned olive oils to impart different flavors. I like mine with a truffle-infused oil with a small pat of real butter melted in the pan, and shallots. A squeeze of lemon and a pinch of salt and pepper are really all that’s needed to brighten the dish.
Of course, the ultimate mood-boosting food for me is dark chocolate.
Dark chocolate is rich in iron, magnesium and other minerals and is also a source of antioxidants. If you’re looking for a simple dark chocolate dish to whip up to lift your mood, try my pudding recipe. It’s vegan and dairy-free but you could substitute the dairy-free milk products and achieve a similar result.
Sauteed Portobello Mushroom and Spinach
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon truffle-infused olive oil (or substitute regular olive oil)
1/2 tablespoon garlic, chopped
1 large portobello mushroom cap, sliced
2 shallots, peeled and chopped
3 ounces fresh spinach
1/2 fresh lemon, juiced
Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste
Add the oils to a deep skillet and set over medium heat.
When the oil is warmed, add the garlic, shallots and sliced mushrooms. Saute for 4 to 5 minutes, turning the mushrooms over occasionally, or until the mushrooms have softened and the shallots begin to brown slightly.
Push the mushrooms and shallots to the sides of the pan and add the spinach to the center.
Use tongs to turn the spinach over in the pan several times until it begins to wilt and turn dark green. Stir in lemon juice then remove from heat. Before serving, season with salt and pepper to suit your taste.
Duck Egg Over Easy with Asparagus
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 pound fresh asparagus, trimmed
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon butter
1 duck egg
Additional salt and pepper for seasoning, if desired
Add olive oil to a saute pan and set over medium-high heat. When the oil is warmed, add the asparagus and season with salt and pepper. Saute for 4 to 5 minutes, turning the asparagus over occasionally. When the asparagus begins to brown, transfer it to a serving dish.
Return the saute pan to the stove, lower the heat to medium and add the butter.
When the butter is melted, carefully crack the duck egg into the butter. Cook the egg until the whites begin to brown and the yolk has somewhat set (you can cook until you achieve the yolk consistency you prefer).
When the egg is cooked, slide it out of the pan and set it on top of the asparagus. Season with additional salt and pepper, if desired.
Dark Chocolate Pudding
2 cups canned coconut milk
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup dark cocoa powder
1/3 cup sugar or monk fruit sweetener
1/2 cup almond milk
3 tablespoons cornstarch
1/2 cup dark chocolate chips
1 teaspoon vanilla paste or vanilla extract
Regular whipped cream or coconut whipped cream for serving
2 tablespoons chopped or grated dark chocolate for serving, if desired
Add the coconut milk, salt, dark cocoa powder and sugar or monk fruit sweetener to a saucepan, whisk together and set over medium heat.
While the coconut milk mixture is heating, add the cornstarch to a small bowl and whisk in the cornstarch until it’s dissolved. Once the coconut mixture is warmed, stir in the almond milk and cornstarch mixture and bring to a boil.
When the mixture is boiling, cook for two minutes, stirring constantly. Lower the heat to medium low and bring to a simmer.
Simmer for 2 minutes, then turn the heat off and stir in the vanilla and chocolate chips. Stir until the chocolate melts, then transfer the pudding to a bowl and set it in the refrigerator to thicken for at least 4 hours.
Garnish with whipped cream and grated chocolate before serving, if desired.