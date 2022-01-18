IF YOU’RE LOOKING for tasty, fortifying food for a cold winter’s night, look no further than the produce section for inspiring ingredients.
Winter salads are a great way to enjoy vegetables without having to roast, sauté or steam. Because there’s no cooking, there’s less cleanup, which is another bonus.
According to the U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, only 1 in 10 adults consume enough fruits and vegetables a day. Federal guidelines recommend that adults eat at least 1 1/2 to 2 cups of fruit per day and 2 to 3 cups of vegetables per day depending on age and gender as part of a healthy diet.
It can be difficult to eat enough fruits and veggies this time of year because the availability of fresh, in-season produce declines during colder months. That’s where these creative salads come in.
If you’re feeling the winter doldrums, find a sunny spot in your day by crafting a sunny citrus and beet salad. The bright colors will lift your spirits and the vibrant flavors are infused with a good dose of Vitamin C. I added a handful of pistachios to this salad when I put it together so I could get a boost of protein, too.
Another winter salad favorite is a crunchy, sweet and tart apple salad with shredded cabbage and celery. I usually get out a mandoline so I can slice the radishes, cabbage, celery and celery root very thin. For a dressing, I like to make a maple-mustard vinaigrette. It delivers a tangy punch. For extra crunch, add a handful of sprouts and mix in toasted pecans.
I had some leftover cubes of roasted sweet potato so I mixed them in with chopped red kale, red onion, goat cheese and pomegranate seeds. A little fresh thyme sprinkled on top can add another punch of flavor.
I topped it off with shaved leek, which can have a strong flavor.
To mellow the flavor of the leek, soak it in ice water for about 15 minutes before using it to top off your salad. Try serving this salad with a rich, tahini-based dressing or pair it with the honey mustard dressing from the crunch salad.
Either way, the fresh flavors will brighten up your winter day and boost your vegetable intake.
Roasted Sweet Potato, Kale & Shaved Leek Salad
1/4 cup leeks, very thinly sliced
2 cups red kale, stems removed and roughly chopped
1 tablespoon olive or avocado oil
Pinch of Kosher salt
1 1/2 cups roasted sweet potato chunks
1/2 cup red onion, chopped
1/4 cup pomegranate seeds
1/4 cup goat cheese
2 tablespoons fresh thyme, if desired, for garnish
For Tahini Dressing:
1/2 cup tahini
1/2 lemon, juiced
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
2 tablespoons avocado or olive oil
1/4 cup maple syrup (or honey)
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
First, clean the leeks: Rinse leeks under water. Slice leeks. Put sliced leeks in a bowl of ice water and let them soak so remaining dirt dislodges. Drain the bowl and rinse again. (To mellow the strong flavor, you can return the leeks to a clean bowl of ice water and set aside for at least 15 minutes.)
Add the kale and olive or avocado oil to a bowl, then add the Kosher salt and stir together to coat the kale. Let rest for five minutes.
Add the sweet potato, red onion and pomegranate seeds to the kale and mix well. Transfer to a serving bowl or platter and top with goat cheese and fresh thyme.
Drain the leek and add it to the top of the salad. Serve with tahini dressing, if desired. To make the dressing, add the dressing ingredients to a food processor and process until smooth and creamy. Adjust seasonings to suit your taste and thin with water, if desired, to reach desired consistency.
Sunny Citrus & Beet Salad
2 cups spinach
1 tablespoon avocado or olive oil
Pinch of salt
1 orange, segmented
1 grapefruit, segmented
1 medium beet, roasted and peeled
1 shallot, sliced thin
2 tablespoons mint, thinly sliced
2 tablespoons feta cheese
2 teaspoons black sesame seed
1/4 cup roasted, shelled pistachios
For Citrus Honey Dressing:
1/4 cup fresh orange juice
1 teaspoon finely grated lime zest
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
2 tablespoons honey
1/4 teaspoon Kosher salt
2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
3 tablespoons avocado or olive oil
Put spinach in a bowl and add the oil and salt. Toss well to coat the spinach.
Cut the orange and grapefruit segments in half and add to the spinach.
Use a melon baller to scoop balls out of the roasted beet (you can also chop, if preferred) and add them to the bowl. Add the chopped shallot and mint and toss.
Transfer to a serving bowl or platter. Top with feta cheese and top with black sesame seeds and pistachios. Serve with citrus honey dressing, if desired.
To make the dressing, add all of the ingredients to a food processor and process until blended. Adjust seasonings to suit your taste.
Winter Crunch Salad
1 medium green apple
1 lemon, halved
1/2 head medium-sized cabbage
1 fennel bulb
4 to 5 medium radishes
1 cup celery hearts, sliced
1/2 cup sprouts
1/2 cup toasted pecans, chopped
1 tablespoon olive or avocado oil
For Maple Mustard Dressing:
3/4 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup grainy Dijon mustard
1/4 cup maple syrup
1/2 fresh lemon, juiced
1 teaspoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon white pepper
3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon olive or avocado oil
Cut the apple in half and remove the core. Use a sharp knife to cut the apple into thin wedges. Cut the lemon in half. Use one half to rub both sides of each apple slice (this prevents the apple from browning). Add the slices to a medium bowl. Use a mandoline to slice the cabbage, fennel bulb and radishes into thin slices and add to the bowl. Add the sprouts, pecans and olive oil and toss well to combine.
Transfer to a serving bowl or plate and serve with maple mustard dressing.
To make the dressing: Put all of the ingredients in a food processor and pulse several times to combine. Adjust seasonings to suit your taste.