Perfect summer weather means lots of grilling and cooking outdoors, so to keep things interesting I like to make my own sauces that pair well with different grilled meats and chicken.
I’m not the only one who enjoys a good grilling sauce. In 2020, the market for barbecue sauce was estimated to be worth $1.8 billion. That’s a lot of barbecue sauce.
If you enjoy a good sauce to make your grilled foods extra tasty, you should try skipping the bottled stuff and make your own.
I got the idea to make my own sauce when I spotted a white barbecue sauce on the shelf at the grocery store and realized I’d never seen one before. Since I usually prefer homemade sauce over store bought, I thought it would be fun to tackle my own version.
White barbecue sauce is typically mayonnaise-based and has some type of vinegar, a little sugar, salt and seasonings like garlic powder, paprika or even lemon pepper. I used my version to marinate chicken breasts prior to grilling and basted the breasts as they cooked. The sauce added a little zing to the chicken and was an instant hit.
We love marinating thin-sliced steak tips in teriyaki sauce but often the store-bought versions are loaded with extra sugar or preservatives, so I figured out how to make my own teriyaki sauce.
You don’t need a ton of different ingredients to put it together, and you can also customize it when you make it yourself.
For example, you can add extra grated ginger or garlic to your sauce or add a little chili paste if you want something a little spicier.
If you grill a lot of vegetables and want to add some pizzazz, a balsamic grilling glaze is perfect with just about any veggie.
I recently used the glaze on Brussels sprouts. I popped them on the grill for a few minutes then added extra glaze before I served them. The combination turned out to be a five-star experience. The grilling glaze would be excellent with grilled zucchini or summer squash. It would also be tasty drizzled over warm, freshly grilled peaches topped with a dollop of creme fraiche.
Easy Teriyaki Sauce
3 tablespoons cornstarch
1/2 cup, plus 2 tablespoons water
3/4 cup soy sauce
1 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon dark brown sugar
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
5 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 tablespoon ginger, grated
Put the cornstarch and water in a bowl and whisk together until smooth.
Put the soy sauce, honey, brown sugar and cider vinegar in a separate bowl and stir together until well combined.
Stir in the minced garlic and grated ginger and mix well, then whisk in the cornstarch.
Transfer to a saucepan. Set over medium heat and bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. When the sauce comes to a boil, continue cooking for one minute, stirring constantly, then remove from heat. Sauce will thicken somewhat as it cools.
Glazed Brussels Sprouts
1 pound Brussels sprouts, cut in half
3 tablespoons olive oil
Kosher salt
Black pepper
1 1/2 tablespoons balsamic glaze (recipe follows), plus more for garnish
Add the cut Brussels sprouts to a large bowl, drizzle with olive oil and toss to coat.
Add the salt and pepper and stir to distribute the seasoning.
Heat a grill to medium-high. When the grill is hot, brush a little glaze on the cut side of each sprout before placing it cut side down on the grill. Once all the Brussels sprouts are on the grill, close the lid and cook for 2 to 3 minutes (depending on the size of your sprouts, larger ones take a little longer to cook) or until the sprouts have softened and grill marks are present.
Turn the sprouts over and cook for an additional 1 to 2 minutes or until the outside is lightly charred.
Remove from heat and drizzle with additional glaze before serving, if desired.
Balsamic Grilling Glaze
1 cup balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoons honey
Add the balsamic vinegar and honey to a small saucepan and stir together, then set over medium heat.
Bring the mixture to a boil and reduce the heat to medium low. Allow the mixture to lightly simmer, stirring occasionally.
When the vinegar is reduced by about half, check the consistency of the glaze by checking to see if it clings to the back of a spoon. It should take 8 to 10 minutes to achieve this consistency. Remove from heat and let it cool before transferring to a lidded jar for storage.
White Barbecue Sauce
1 1/2 cups mayonnaise
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon whole grain mustard
1/2 tablespoon white pepper
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon garlic powder
2 teaspoons sugar
1 teaspoon salt
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 teaspoons grated horseradish
Add the ingredients to a food processor or blender and process until smooth. Adjust seasonings to suit your taste.