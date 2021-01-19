I was chatting with a fellow foodie when I told her I picked up a few bulbs of celery root (also known as celeriac) at the store. I’ve been bored with the usual roster of vegetables and I wanted to inject new life into the rotation.
Celery root is not the most attractive vegetable in the produce section with its beige, bumpy skin with white flesh. But the bulbs are easy to work with. You can trim off the gnarly bits and pieces with a knife and use a vegetable peeler to peel away the outer skin.
From there, you can chop, peel, shred and slice the bulb to suit your needs.
My friend said she tried celery root roasted in walnut oil, tossed with walnuts and sea salt, and finished with apple cider vinegar. I had all of the ingredients in the pantry, so I thought I would give that idea a try.
For such a simple dish, the flavor is extraordinary and took me by surprise.
The celery root had a mellow sweetness and the dish reminded me of something you’d be served at a high-end eatery. Delicious.
Celery root is also often eaten raw. I shredded some, mixed it with a few simple ingredients and added it to a plate of thinly sliced golden beets and radishes.
If you’re looking for an alternative to a salad dish, give this one a try because it tastes as bright and fresh as it looks, and would work well with all kinds of salad dressings, too.
I could not resist turning the last bulb I had into a puree. I served it as a side dish with grilled chicken breast.
I thought the mild flavor and smooth consistency was excellent.
The mashed celery root was a great alternative to plain mashed potatoes.
Grated Celery Root Salad with Golden Beets and Radishes
1 medium bulb celery root, peeled and grated
1 tablespoon fresh parsley
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1/2 tablespoon avocado or olive oil
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
5 radishes, thinly sliced
1 medium golden beet, thinly sliced
Fresh ground pepper, for serving
Add the celery root, parsley, lemon juice, avocado oil and apple cider vinegar to a bowl and toss to combine.
Add the radishes and golden beets to a serving dish and pile the celery root mixture on top. Season with ground pepper before serving. Season with additional salt and lemon juice to suit your taste.
Celery Root Puree
2 tablespoons butter
2 medium bulbs of celery root, peeled and chopped
1 medium sweet onion, chopped
1 teaspoon garlic, minced
2 cups chicken broth
2 teaspoons Kosher salt
1 teaspoon white pepper
1 cup heavy cream
Add the butter to a deep skillet or sauté pan and set over medium-high heat. When the butter is melted, add the garlic, onion and celery root.
Cook for 5 to 6 minutes, stirring frequently, until the onion is translucent.
Add the chicken broth, salt, pepper and cream and reduce the heat to medium. Simmer for 15 to 20 minutes or until the celery root is tender and cooked through. Transfer to a blender and puree in batches. Season with additional salt and pepper to taste before serving.
Roasted Celery Root and Walnuts
2 large bulbs of celery root, peeled and chopped into 1-inch pieces
3 tablespoons walnut or olive oil, divided
3 tablespoons walnuts, roughly chopped
3/4 teaspoon sea salt
3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 teaspoons fresh parsley
Add the celery root to a medium bowl. Drizzle 2 tablespoons of walnut or olive oil into the bowl and toss to coat. Transfer to a baking sheet. Season the celery root with salt.
Place the baking sheet in an oven preheated to 425 degrees. Roast for about 10 minutes, then use a spatula to turn the celery root over. Return to the oven to cook for an additional 10 minutes or until the celery root is a light golden brown. Transfer to a serving bowl.
Add the walnuts to a bowl and drizzle with remaining olive oil. Toss to coat, then transfer walnuts to a baking sheet and set in an oven preheated to 375 degrees.
Cook for 5 to 7 minutes or until the walnuts are golden brown. Add the walnuts and parsley to the celery root. Top with apple cider vinegar. Stir together and serve.