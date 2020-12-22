W hen my boys were little, they’d wake up before everyone else and creep downstairs to see what Santa left under the tree. Then they’d empty their Christmas stockings on the floor and start eating the candy.
Often by the time I made my way to the living room, there would be candy wrappers everywhere and the boys would be hopped up on sugar with little toys from their Christmas stockings scattered about.
As soon as they saw me they would want to open presents but we usually had to wait for my mother to arrive before opening gifts. In the meantime, we had breakfast.
I would usually make a breakfast casserole the night before and heat it up Christmas morning. But I thought I would try something new this year — and share the results of my testing with you.
I put together a savory Christmas pie stuffed with sausage, apples, egg and onions. The combination was delicious and substantial.
You can use either mild or spicy sausage. The sweetness from the apples pairs well with the pork and onions.
Another delicious holiday breakfast option for a family is gingerbread pancakes. To make them more festive, you can pour the pancake batter into cookie cutters on the griddle.
I used star-shaped cookie cutters. To flip them over during cooking, a tong and spatula combination was up to the task.
Another breakfast dish to make Christmas morning is egg toast.
Butter a slice of bread then use a cookie cutter to cut out the center. Set the bread in a warm skillet to toast, then flip it over and pour some beaten egg into the center.
If you want to add some interest, you can mix in some diced vegetables, ham, sausage or bacon into the egg.
It only took minutes to put together and everyone loved the clever and tasty toast.
Sausage & Apple Breakfast Pie
1 package store-bought pie dough
1 pound pork sausage roll
3 tablespoons butter
1/2 cup apple cider
3 apples, peeled, cored and chopped
1 large sweet onion, chopped
3 eggs
1/2 cup half and half
1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon white pepper
Stretch a pie dough into a 9-inch pie dish and set in an oven preheated to 350 degrees. Bake for about 12 minutes or until light golden brown, then remove from oven and set aside.
Add the butter to a skillet set over medium-high heat. When butter is melted, add the onion and sausage. Saute until the sausage is browned, then stir in the apple cider, apples, salt and pepper. Cook for an additional 4 or 5 minutes or until the apples are slightly softened.
Add two of the eggs and the half and half to a bowl and beat together. Stir the egg mixture into the sausage and apple, then transfer to the prepared pie crust.
Stretch the remaining dough on top and press the edges together. Use a paring knife to cut a couple of vents into the top of the pie.
Beat the remaining egg in a small bowl. Brush the beaten egg on the pie crust, then sprinkle a pinch of kosher salt over the top.
Set in an oven preheated to 350 degrees and bake for 35 to 45 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown.
Egg Toast
8 slices of bread (any kind)
3 eggs
2 tablespoons milk
Pinch of Kosher salt
Pinch of pepper
Diced vegetables or meat of choice, such as spinach
Cookie cutters
Set a skillet over medium heat. While the skillet is warming, add the eggs, milk, salt and pepper to a bowl and whisk together. Set aside.
Butter both sides of the bread slices and center a cookie cutter on each slice. Cut out the center of the bread. (You can use the centers as little toasts).
Set the bread slices in the skillet and toast for about 2 minutes or until the bread is lightly browned, then flip over.
Pour enough egg mixture into each bread slice to fill the center about 3/4 of the way to the top of the bread slice. Sprinkle in any additions you’ve chosen. Set a lid over the skillet and cook for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the egg is set.
Gingerbread Pancakes
1 1/2 cups flour
1/4 cup brown sugar
3 tablespoons butter, melted
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon cloves
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1 teaspoon ground ginger
3 tablespoons molasses
2 eggs
3/4 cup milk
Powdered sugar for garnish, if desired
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, salt, baking powder, baking soda and ginger.
In another bowl, whisk together the eggs, molasses, melted butter and milk.
Stir the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients until just combined.
Heat a skillet to 375 degrees. Spray lightly with cooking spray.
Place a large cookie cutter on the skillet and pour in enough batter to fill the cookie cutter 3/4 of the way to the top.
Cook for about 3 minutes or until bubbles begin to form and pop on top of the pancake.
Use tongs and a spatula to gently flip the cookie cutters over. Cook for an additional 2 to 3 minutes or until the pancakes are lightly browned. Remove from skillet and allow to cool slightly, then gently pop the pancake out of the cookie cutter.
Repeat with remaining batter; sprinkle lightly with powdered sugar for garnish, if desired.