N ational Brown-Bag-It Day pays homage to the humble brown-bag lunch.
This year it falls on May 25, which is timely because many people are now returning to work or school after an extended period of telecommuting or remote learning.
Restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic are starting to loosen and many who are used to being at home are having to think about packing a lunch — or packing their child’s lunch.
I would tell my kids when they were younger that you should know what’s in the food you are eating. Making your own lunch lets you take control of what you’re eating, and if you pack your own, you can head off the urge to go to a fast-food restaurant when hunger strikes.
I like to use leftovers for lunch when I can, and the lettuce tacos I put together do just that.
I seasoned leftover chicken with taco spices, cut it up into pieces, and put it in a small container. I also packed a small container of salsa, Boston lettuce for a “taco shell,” a wedge of lime and shredded cheese to create a perfect portable taco you can roll up when you’re hungry and enjoy without utensils.
Nut wraps are another brown bag-friendly food you can assemble for lunch. You can find packets of almond, cashew or peanut butter at the grocery store to toss in your bag along with a couple of sandwich wraps.
There are plenty of flour-based and gluten-free wraps to choose from including whole wheat wraps or multigrain wraps. Any of these would work.
Simply open your packet of nut butter, using it to spread it on the wrap, then add slices of banana. If you are without utensils, you can always break off pieces of the banana with your fingers.
Top the nut butter and banana with hearty granola, then roll it up.
It’s a fast way to put together a healthy lunch. Green apple slices instead of — or in addition to — sliced banana also work well in this wrap.
If you are feeling fancy, another way to pump up your bagged lunch is crudites on the go. Add your favorite dressing or vegetable dipping sauce (I love the avocado ranch one I’ve been making lately) to a Mason jar, then pack in your favorite vegetables.
You’ll want to choose vegetables that won’t become a soggy mess when they’re sitting in the dip, so try hearty vegetables like carrots, celery and bell peppers.
Another trick is to add a thin layer of plastic wrap over the dip before you add the vegetables to keep everything separated and fresh in case lunch is several hours away.
Pro tip: If you’re looking for earth-friendly lunch packing options, many stores now sell biodegradable paper sandwich-type bags as an alternative to plastic bags. Of course, reusable plastic containers are also great for packing a lunch.
Taco Chicken Lettuce Wraps
5 to 6 whole leaves of Boston lettuce
2 cups cooked chicken breast or thigh, diced
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon coriander
1 teaspoon paprika
1 tablespoon lime juice
Pinch of salt
1/2 teaspoon taco seasoning, such as Tajin
15-ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed
1 cup frozen roasted corn, thawed
1/2 cup shredded cheese, such as taco cheese
1/2 cup fresh salsa
2 to 3 lime wedges, for serving, if desired
Add chicken to a bowl with the cumin, coriander, paprika, salt, lime juice and taco seasoning. Stir well. Transfer to a lidded container.
To assemble the tacos: Add 2 to 3 tablespoons of chicken to the center of a piece of lettuce. Add a tablespoon of roasted corn, a tablespoon of black beans, some salsa and some shredded cheese. Add a squeeze of lime, if desired.
Repeat with remaining ingredients. Gently fold the lettuce leaf and eat like a taco.
Nut Butter Wraps
1 sandwich wrap of choice, such as multigrain
1-ounce package almond or your favorite nut butter
1 banana, peeled and sliced in half lengthwise
1/4 cup berry granola
1 tablespoon honey (optional)
Spread the nut butter in the center of the wrap.
Slice the banana in half lengthwise, then slice in half again (so you have 4 long, thin pieces). Arrange the bananas in the center of the wrap over the nut butter.
Spread the granola over the bananas; drizzle honey on top.
To create a roll: Fold the bottom 1 to 2 inches of the wrap up toward the center. Fold the top 1 to 2 inches of the wrap toward the center. Fold the right side of the wrap toward the center. Wrap the left side over the right to create a roll.
Crudites with Avocado Ranch Dip
1 ripe avocado, peeled and seeded
1/4 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons sour cream
2 tablespoons half and half
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon fresh chives, finely chopped
1 tablespoon fresh parsley, finely chopped
1/2 tablespon dill, finely chopped
Red pepper slices, carrot sticks and celery sticks cut in length to fit a lidded mason jar
Add the avocado, mayonnaise, sour cream, half and half, lemon juice, garlic powder, salt, pepper, chives, parsley and dill to a food processor and process until smooth.
Transfer enough of the avocado dip to the Mason jar to fill 2 inches from the bottom.
Arrange the red pepper slices, carrot sticks and celery sticks in the jar so they are standing in the dip.
Cover with lid and keep chilled until served.