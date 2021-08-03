LOCAL, FRESH BLUEBERRIES are one of midsummer’s greatest pleasures.
Every year I look forward to spending a few hours on a summer morning filling buckets with juicy, luscious blueberries to use in pies, jams and pancakes and any other dish where blueberries would be a good fit — and there are many.
I wanted to use some of my haul to make a savory jam, so I combined blueberries and onions with balsamic vinegar and honey.
It’s delicious spread on toasted bread, but it also makes a perfect accompaniment to grilled and roasted meats. We tried it with grilled chicken and it turned a routine dish into a sophisticated meal.
Another new dish I made with this year’s blueberries is blueberry corn cakes.
I have a favorite recipe for corn cakes made with fresh corn and mozzarella cheese. I switched out the cheese and added blueberries. I also used queso fresco, a mild, white crumbling cheese instead of shredded mozzarella. The corn cakes held up while frying and had loads of flavor.
After making the jam, blueberry corn cakes (and a blueberry pie!) there were still loads of blueberries leftover that I put in a quick salad.
Most grocery stores sell packages of quinoa-rice mix in the frozen section, so if you’re in a hurry, all you have to do is defrost the mix. Then add some fresh, chopped up avocados and blueberries with a little dressing and you have a nice side dish for an easy summer supper.
Blueberry Corn Cakes
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup corn flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt, such as Lawry’s
2 eggs
3 tablespoons milk
1 ear corn, cooked with kernels cut from cob and chopped (about 3/4 cup)
1/2 cup red pepper, diced
1 large shallot, chopped
1/2 cup queso fresco or Cotija cheese, crumbled
2 tablespoons chives, chopped
1 cup blueberries
2 to 3 tablespoons vegetable oil, for frying
Creme fraiche or sour cream for serving, if desired
Add the flour, corn flour, baking powder and seasoned salt to a bowl and whisk together.
In a separate bowl, whisk together the milk and eggs.
Add the milk and eggs to the flour mixture and stir until just moistened.
Add corn, red pepper, shallot and cheese and stir to combine. Add blueberries and chives; gently stir.
Put the oil in a non-stick skillet and set over medium to medium-high heat. When the oil is warmed, add a heaping tablespoonful of batter to the oil and gently spread the batter into a disc shape. Cook for about 4 minutes on each side or until the cakes are golden brown and firm in the center.
Serve with creme fraiche or sour cream, if desired.
Blueberry, Avocado & Quinoa Salad
10-ounce package frozen quinoa, kale and rice mix, defrosted
1 avocado, peeled, seeded and chopped
1 cup blueberries
2 tablespoons avocado or olive oil
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
1/2 tablespoon fresh lime juice
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 tablespoon honey
Add the quinoa mix, avocado and blueberries to a large bowl. Stir to combine.
Add remaining ingredients to a separate bowl and whisk together.
Drizzle the vinegar and oil mixture over the avocado and quinoa mixture and stir to combine. Adjust seasonings to suit your taste.
Blueberry Onion Jam
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 cups Vidalia onion, diced
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1/4 cup apple juice
1/4 cup honey
2 tablespoons sugar
Juice of 1 lemon
2 cups blueberries
Add oil to a saucepan and set over medium-high heat.
When oil is warmed, add onions and salt and pepper to saucepan and cook until the onions are softened and starting to brown.
Increase heat to medium-high and add the balsamic vinegar, apple juice, honey, sugar, blueberries and lemon juice.
When the blueberries begin to soften and pop, lower the heat to medium. Simmer for 12 to 15 minutes or until the mixture has thickened. Remove from heat and allow to cool.