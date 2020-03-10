On St. Patrick’s Day many people will eat a traditional feast of corned beef, cabbage and potatoes.
But if you’re looking for something different this time around, try these recipes that feature Guinness Stout, a beer that delivers plenty of Irish flair and flavor.
Guinness is a dark, dry Irish stout created by Arthur Guinness at St. James’s Gate, Dublin, Ireland, in 1759. It’s one of the most successful beer brands in the world and is brewed in over 50 countries.
But Ireland’s beloved beer is not just for drinking; add some to a beef stew and you will be rewarded with a rich, robust flavor.
The first time I tried a stew made with Guinness I was at an Irish pub with one of my friends. The stew they ordered looked incredible so I asked if I could try it.
It was delicious, so I made a mental note to try to make my own.
When I made my version, I dusted the beef with seasoning and flour, then browned it in butter with garlic. I set the beef aside and sautéed onions, celery, carrots and mushrooms. Once the vegetables were softened, I added the browned beef, beef stock, bay leaves and Guinness and let the whole thing simmer for about an hour.
My sons are beef stew aficionados and are not shy when it comes to telling me what they like and don’t like. One of them said they could imagine it being served at a pub in Ireland, which I took as a huge compliment.
I also tried bratwurst and onions cooked in Guinness. This was another successful dish. The guys tucked the bratwurst into sub rolls and added grainy mustard for an extra pop of flavor.
You can also use Guinness in baked dishes. I made a Guinness cake with fresh ginger, applesauce and molasses.
When I was putting it together, I wondered if any of my Irish ancestors used Guinness to make a cake. I pictured a homemaker living in the Irish countryside adding a dash of Guinness to a cake to see how it would come out. Flavored with the molasses and fresh ginger, the Guinness cake is a real treat.
I’m sure my Irish ancestors would’ve approved.
Guinness Beef Stew
1 1/2 pounds stew beef
1 1/2 tablespoons flour
3 teaspoons Kosher salt, divided
2 1/2 teaspoons black pepper, divided
2 tablespoons butter
2 cloves garlic, chopped
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 sweet onion, chopped
4 large carrots, peeled and chopped
4 stalks celery, peeled and chopped
3 cups potato, chopped
10-ounce package baby bella mushrooms, sliced
32-ounce container low-sodium beef stock
11-ounce bottle Guinness
1/2 tablespoon fresh rosemary, chopped
1 tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped
Add the flour, one teaspoon of the Kosher salt and 1/2 teaspoon of the pepper to a small bowl and stir. Add the stew beef to a large bowl and sprinkle with the flour mixture.
Add the butter to a skillet and set over medium-high heat. When the butter is melted, add the garlic and beef. Brown the beef, turning to brown on all sides, then remove from pan and set aside.
Add the olive oil to a Dutch oven and set over medium-high heat. When the oil is warmed, add the onions, carrots, celery and mushrooms and cook for 5 to 7 minutes or until the vegetables have softened.
Add the browned beef and any juices from the pan and stir to combine. Bring to a boil then lower the heat to medium-low and simmer for about an hour, or until the meat is tender. Adjust seasonings to suit your taste.
Bratwurst and Onions with Guinness
2 sweet onions, sliced
1 red bell pepper, sliced
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 tablespoons olive oil
5 bratwurst sausages
11-ounce bottle Guinness
16-ounce package sub rolls, for serving
Condiments such as grainy mustard and pickled red onions, if desired
Add the olive oil to a Dutch oven and set over medium-high heat. When the oil is warm, add garlic, onions, peppers and bratwurst. Saute, turning the bratwurst so it browns on all sides.
When the vegetables begin to brown and the bratwurst is browned, add the bottle of Guinness. Simmer for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until the liquid is slightly reduced and the onions begin to cook down.
Slice the sub rolls and add bratwurst with onions and peppers, then garnish with condiments, if desired.
Guinness Ginger Cake
1 1/2 cups cake flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
1/4 cup molasses
1/2 teaspoon salt
5 tablespoons butter, softened
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup coconut sugar
1/2 cup applesauce
1 egg
1/2 tablespoon freshly grated ginger
1/3 cup Guinness
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Line the bottom of a 9-inch cake pan with parchment paper, then spray the pan lightly with cooking spray and set aside.
Add the butter and sugars to a large bowl and mix together with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Add the egg and beat to incorporate, then beat in the applesauce, molasses, fresh ginger and Guinness.
In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, cinnamon, ground ginger, nutmeg, salt and baking soda. Beat the flour mixture into the wet ingredients in a couple of small batches and beat until smooth.
Add the cake mixture to the cake pan in an even layer and bake for about 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack for several minutes. Remove from pan and cool.