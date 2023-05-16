My son’s birthday is just around the corner so I’ve had cakes on my mind.
Anytime there is a special “o-cake-sion” on the schedule, I start thinking about what kind of cake to make and prepare to put my cake-making skills to the test.
Birthday cakes in medieval England were baked with symbolic objects like coins and thimbles folded into the batter. The person who got the coin was believed to become wealthy, while the unlucky person who found the thimble would never marry.
Early Americans considered cakes a symbol of wellbeing and with the Industrial Revolution and modern leavening powders, cake ingredients became more affordable and accessible because ingredients were being shipped around the country by rail.
Today, you can pick up a birthday cake at just about any grocery store, bakery and many large retailers. You can also buy cake mixes and ready-made frosting to shorten the time spent baking the cake.
Since I was making two cakes in the same week, I decided to use one of my favorite methods: doctoring up cake mixes. So far all of these experiments have yielded delicious results.
My son’s birthday cake request this year was “something with strawberries and some kind of marshmallow frosting.”
That raised a lot of questions: Should the cake be strawberry or the frosting or both? Should I make a white or chocolate cake with a strawberry filling in the center? Should I put fresh strawberries on top?
I finally decided do go big and do it all. I made a strawberry cake from a batter I doctored up with freeze-dried strawberry powder I ordered from Amazon, sour cream for added moisture and a little strawberry extract to punch up the flavor.
Then I made a creamy strawberry-jam filling and frosted the cake with strawberry-marshmallow cream frosting. I added strawberry powder and strawberry and vanilla extracts to give the marshmallow frosting plenty of strawberry flavor and a beautiful pink hue.
I also made a lemon cake. There are two ways you can make a lemony cake from a boxed mix — if you can find a lemon-flavored cake boxed cake batter, you can use that. Or you can buy a white cake mix and add lemon juice, lemon zest and lemon extract to impart the lemon flavor.
I also added sour cream to the batter to give the cake some richness and I used the same marshmallow frosting, this time adding lemon extract and fresh lemon juice. I used jarred lemon curd for the filling, which really made the cake more decadent.
Whatever the occasion, these cakes will be winners.
Lots of Lemon Cake
15.25-ounce package white cake mix (or lemon) plus ingredients to make as listed on box
1/4 cup sour cream
Juice from 1 lemon (about 2 Tbsp)
1 teaspoon lemon extract
12-ounce jar lemon curd
Marshmallow frosting (see recipe)
Spray two pans (8-inch square or 8-inch round) with cooking spray and set aside.
Add all of the ingredients called for in the cake mix instructions into a bowl, along with the sour cream, lemon juice and lemon extract.
Use an electric mixer on medium speed for about 1 minute, then stop the mixer and use a spatula to scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl.
Beat the batter on high for about 2 minutes or until the ingredients are well mixed and the batter smooth.
Transfer half the batter to each of the prepared pans, filling the pans to about two-thirds. Set the pans in an oven preheated to 325 degrees and bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Remove from oven. Cool the cakes for about 5 minutes in the pan, then run a thin spatula or a knife around edge of the pan. Set a wire rack on the top of each cake and turn the pan over. Gently remove the cake pan and allow the cakes to completely cool on the racks before frosting and assembling.
To assemble: Set one of the cakes on a serving plate, then spread the top of the cake with a layer of frosting, leaving about a 1/2-inch border to allow for the frosting to spread.
Spread the lemon curd over the frosting, then set the second cake on top. Once the cake is assembled, frost the top and sides and decorate as desired.
Triple Strawberry Cake
15.25-ounce box of strawberry cake mix, plus ingredients listed on the package
1/2 cup sour cream
2 teaspoons strawberry extract or dehydrated strawberry powder
12.7-ounce jar of strawberry jam
Marshmallow frosting (see recipe)
Spray two pans (8-inch square or 8-inch round) with cooking spray and set aside.
Add all of the ingredients needed from the cake mix instructions, plus sour cream and strawberry powder.
Use an electric mixer on medium speed for about 1 minute, then stop the mixer and use a spatula to scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl.
Beat the batter on high for about 2 minutes or until the ingredients are well mixed and the batter smooth.
Transfer half the batter to each of the prepared pans, filling the pans to about two-thirds. Set the pans in an oven preheated to 325 degrees and bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Remove from oven. Cool the cakes for about 5 minutes in the pan, then run a thin spatula or a knife around edge of the pan. Set a wire rack on the top of each cake and turn the pan over. Gently remove the cake pan and allow the cakes to completely cool on the racks before frosting and assembling.
To assemble: Set one of the cakes on a serving plate, then spread the top of the cake with a layer of frosting, leaving about 1/2-inch border to allow for the frosting to spread.
Spread the strawberry jam over the frosting, then set the remaining cake on top. Once the cake is assembled, frost the top and sides of the cake and top with any decorations you choose.
Marshmallow Frosting
2 sticks of butter, room temperature
7.5-ounce jar of marshmallow creme
1 cup powered sugar
Add the butter and marshmallow to a bowl and cream together with an electric mixer on low until it’s light and fluffy.
Slowly add the powdered sugar with the mixer on low speed until the sugar is well incorporated and the frosting is creamy and fluffy. Use immediately or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to five days.
For lemon version: Make a batch of marshmallow frosting but add 1/2 teaspoon lemon extract, 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice and 1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon zest and beat for an additional minute.
For strawberry version: Make a batch of marshmallow frosting but add 2 teaspoons strawberry extract or strawberry powder and beat until well incorporated.