Cinco de Mayo, the fifth of May, is a celebration of Mexico’s victory over France at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. Going into battle, Mexico was considered the underdog and unlikely to win, so the victory was remarkable. The day is widely celebrated across the United States.
You don’t have to put off the celebration this year. With a few key ingredients you can pull together a tasty Cinco de Mayo feast at home.
I put together a few easy dishes and revamped a corn cake recipe I’ve had for about a decade.
I was inspired when I saw fresh ears of corn at the grocery store. But I can’t make corn cakes the way I used to because the old recipe calls for mozzarella cheese and I recently went dairy free. I bought the corn anyway, determined to come up with a new version.
The new recipe is made with grated sweet onion and a gluten-free flour blend along with minced jalapeño for a boost of flavor. The new version was embraced wholeheartedly by my family. The plate of corn cakes quickly disappeared and I had to promise to make another batch this week. Success!
I also tried to make taco bowls by tucking corn tortillas into the crevasses of an upside-down muffin tin. The square-shaped bowls that came out of the oven were easy to fill and hold more food than a typical taco shell.
I made more filling than we needed for the taco bowls, so I stuffed poblano peppers with the leftover filling and baked them in the oven. This was a great way to use up the leftovers to create another meal.
Jalapeño Corn Cakes
Kernels removed from 3 ears of corn
1/3 cup cornmeal
1/2 cup gluten-free flour blend (you can substitute regular flour)
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/2 cup milk
3/4 cup sweet onion, grated
2 tablespoons jalapeno pepper, minced
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, minced
2-3 tablespoons coconut oil, for frying
Add cornmeal, baking soda, flour, salt and pepper to a bowl; whisk together, then stir in the milk.
Add the corn, onion, parsley and jalapeño and stir to combine.
Add coconut oil to a large skillet and set over medium-high heat. When the oil is heated, add a 1/4 cup of batter to the pan for each corn cake. Fry cakes on each side for about 4 minutes or until the cakes start to turn golden brown.
Chicken Taco Cups
2 cups chicken breast, chopped
2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
15-ounce can black beans, rinsed
1 1/2 cups brown rice, cooked
1 green pepper, sliced
1 red pepper, sliced
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 sweet onion, sliced
1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
1 lime, juiced
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons cumin
2 teaspoons coriander
2 teaspoons paprika
1/4 teaspoon chili pepper
1/4 cup queso fresco, crumbled
1/4 cup purple cabbage, shredded, if desired for garnish
Salsa for serving, if desired
16-ounce package corn tortillas
Cooking spray
To make the taco bowls, heat oven to 350 degrees.
Set a muffin tin on a baking sheet bottom side up and spray lightly with cooking spray.
Place a tortilla in a crevasse of the tin where 4 muffin cups meet so the tortilla will take on a shape that looks like a square with pinched corners.
Set the baking sheet in the oven and bake for 7 to 8 minutes, then remove from oven and allow to cool slightly before removing from the pan. Repeat to make as many taco cups as needed for serving.
For the filling, add one tablespoon of the olive oil to a sauté pan and set over medium-high heat.
When the oil is heated, add the onions, garlic and peppers and sauté for 5 to 7 minutes or until the peppers and onions start to brown slightly on the edges, then transfer to a plate and return the sauce pan to the stovetop.
Add the remaining oil. When oil is warmed, add the chicken.
Sprinkle the cumin, coriander, paprika, salt and chili pepper over chicken and stir to combine. Saute for several minutes until the chicken is cooked through, breaking into smaller pieces as you cook.
Add the black beans and lime juice and cook for an additional minute. Stir in the cilantro and remove from heat.
To assemble taco bowls, add a tablespoonful of cooked rice and add cooked onions and peppers. Top with a generous spoonful of chicken and beans, then garnish with salsa and queso fresco, if desired, before serving.
Stuffed Poblano Peppers
4 poblano peppers
1 cup brown rice, cooked
2 1/2 cups chicken and beans (from above recipe)
3/4 cup salsa
3/4 cup frozen corn, thawed
1/2 cup shredded mexican cheese
1/4 cup queso fresco, if desired, for garnish
1 tablespoon fresh cilantro, chopped, if desired, for serving
To prepare peppers, set them horizontally on a cutting board, cut a long hole in the top and remove the seeds. Set the peppers in a baking dish.
Add the rice, salsa, chicken and beans mixture, shredded cheese and salsa to a bowl and combine. Spoon enough of the mixture into each pepper to fill it (about 3/4 cup depending on the size of the pepper). Cover with aluminum foil and set in an oven preheated to 375 degrees.
Bake for about 30 minutes or until the peppers have softened slightly and the cheese is melted. Remove from oven and garnish with queso fresco and fresh cilantro, if desired, before serving.