I ’ve been curious about Instant Pots since they became all the rage a couple of years ago, but I’ve been hesitant to get one since my cabinets and pantry are already packed with kitchen gadgets and gizmos designed to bring simplicity and ease into everyday cooking.
Organizing a kitchen armory of slow cookers, air fryers, waffle makers, electric griddles and other assorted cooking-related machinery certainly doesn’t feel like things are getting simpler; in fact it can feel like things are moving in the opposite direction.
An Instant Pot inevitably found its way into my kitchen a couple of months ago when my older son’s girlfriend, Jaime, who’s been staying with us since the pandemic hit, brought her Instant Pot to the house.
I decided to give it a try one night after a long day working around the house left me with very little energy to put into cooking. My husband was grilling steak tips and I was trying to come up with a quick and easy side dish to have with dinner. I remembered seeing the cooking guide that came with the Instant Pot and marveling at the idea that you could cook chopped potatoes in three to four minutes so I decided to give it go.
Of course, the quoted three to four minutes is the actual cooking time and doesn’t include the several minutes it takes for the Instant Pot to pressurize and the few minutes it takes to vent the steam, but the process is fairly rapid and the fix-it-and-forget-it factor is fantastic. Just chop up the potatoes, add liquid, adjust your setting and wait for the Instant Pot to work it’s magic.
Since my maiden voyage was successful, I got curious to see what other dishes I could whip up with the touch of a button.
Instant Pots have a number of settings, such as sautée and slow cook, so you’re not limited to one cooking method. This was particularly helpful when I made some tangy, bone-in chicken thighs. I used the sautée setting to brown the skin first to prevent the skin from being rubbery and soggy. Once the thighs were browned, I added the sauce, set it to pressure cook and let the pot work its magic.
Another delicious dish to make in an Instant Pot is curried red lentils. The lentils come out tender and meaty and are excellent served over rice with some coconut milk and assorted garnishes.
I also threw together a vegetable soup with farrow for a last-minute meal. You can use the soup setting, which takes about a half an hour, or for a faster result you can add broth or water and vegetables and use the pressure cooker setting.
After making a couple of dishes, I could easily see why people love their Instant Pots; not only are they fast and easy to use, they’re also easy to clean and you only have one dish to worry about.
Maybe I’ll get one of my own.
Simple Vegetable Barley Soup
4 carrots, peeled and chopped
4 ribs celery, chopped
1 sweet onion, chopped
3/4 cup barley
1 tsp Kosher salt
1/2 tsp pepper
1 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped
5 cups low sodium vegetable or chicken broth
1 cup water
15 oz can diced tomatoes
Add all ingredients to an Instant Pot and set to pressure cook for 20 minutes.
Allow the steam to release for about 5 minutes according to manufacturer’s instructions.
Season with additional salt and pepper according to taste preference.
Tangy Instant Pot Chicken
2 lbs chicken thighs (bone-in)
2 tbsp sesame oil
1 tsp Kosher salt
1/2 tsp pepper
3/4 cup ketchup
1/2 cup low sodium soy sauce
1/4 cup honey
1 tbsp brown sugar
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 small shallot, minced
1 tbsp fresh parsley, minced
1 tbsp sesame seeds for garnish if desired
2 tbsp green onions for garnish if desired
In a small bowl, whisk together the ketchup, honey, soy sauce, garlic, shallot, brown sugar and parsley and set aside.
Season the chicken with salt and pepper.
Add the sesame oil to the Instant Pot and set to sauté. When the oil is heated, add the chicken and cook on each side for 3 to 4 minutes until browned.
Pour the sauce over the chicken, then close the Instant Pot lid and set to poultry mode for 20 minutes.
Release the pressure for about five minutes on the Instant Pot according to manufacturer’s directions.
Transfer to a serving platter and garnish with sesame seeds and green onions.
Spicy Lentils
1/2 cup green or brown lentils
1 cup red lentils
1 small onion, diced
3 cloves garlic, dices
1/2 tbsp fine grated ginger
1 tbsp harissa paste
1 tsp turmeric
2 tsp Berbere spice (an Ethiopian blend)
2 tsp Tandoori spice
1 tsp Kosher salt
15 oz can low-sodium crushed tomatoes
2 1/2 cups water
1 cup coconut milk
2 tbsp fresh cilantro, chopped, if desired for serving
fresh lime wedges, if desired, for serving
Add all ingredients except the coconut milk, cilantro and limes to an Instant Pot and set to pressure cook for 15 minutes.
Reduce the pressure for at least five minutes, following manufacturer’s instructions.
Remove lid and stir in the coconut milk. Serve with cilantro and lime wedges, if desired.