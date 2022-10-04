Everyone’s favorite day in middle-school Home Economics class was the day we baked chocolate chip cookies. The sixth-graders had to wait through a whole year until they go to seventh grade, when chocolate chip cookie baking day was finally part of the curriculum.
If you missed out on making cookies in school, then this is the month for you. October is National Cookie Month, a time to celebrate all things cookie.
The average American eats about 300 cookies a year or about 35,000 cookies in a lifetime, according to JustFunFacts.com. In honor of National Cookie Month, I put together a few recipes that I like to make on chilly fall afternoons.
One is a trendy salted browned-butter and chocolate concoction that is chewy and delicious. The salt I used is a flaky sea salt from Maldon, but there are other great brands to try. I love the combination of sweet chocolate with salt, so these are a favorite at my house.
I also made a cranberry orange cookie with some nice quality oats. These hearty cookies are perfect for a quick snack with a cup of coffee or tea when you need an energy boost.
My final cookie selection is a maple-glazed shortbread bar. These cookies are firmer than the others with a rich butter flavor on the bottom and a sweet, buttery glaze-like layer on top. They would make a nice holiday gift or a unique, decadent dessert at the end of a meal.
Orange Cranberry Oat Cookies
1 1/2 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cinnamon
2 1/2 cups old fashioned oats
1 cup butter, softened
1 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup sugar
2 eggs, beaten
1/4 cup honey
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon orange extract
1 1/2 cups dried cranberries
Combine the flour, baking soda, salt and cinnamon in a large bowl, then add the oats and mix well.
Add the butter, brown sugar and white sugar to a separate bowl and use an electric mixer to beat together until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs, honey, vanilla and orange extract.
Add the flour and oat mixture to the butter mixture and stir well, then stir in the dried cranberries.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Scoop out a heaping tablespoonful of dough and place it on the baking sheet. Repeat with remaining dough, leaving space for the cookies to spread.
Place the baking sheet in an oven preheated to 350 degrees and bake for about 10 minutes or until the cookies are light golden brown. Transfer to wire wracks to cool.
Maple-Glazed Shortbread Bars
1 1/4 cups flour
3 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 1/2 teaspoons ginger
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup butter, chilled
1 teaspoon butter, softened, for greasing the pan
For Topping:
6 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon maple syrup
1 cup confectioners’ sugar
1/2 teaspoon ginger
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
Line a 9-by-9-inch baking sheet with parchment paper and lightly butter it.
Sift the flour into a large bowl, then whisk in the sugar, baking powder, ginger and salt.
Cut the chilled butter into small cubes and add to the flour. Use your hands to rub the flour into the butter until it resembles a coarse meal.
Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking dish and press into an even layer. Bake in a 350 degree oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown.
Prepare the topping a few minutes before the shortbread is finished baking: Add the butter to a saucepan and set over medium heat. When the butter is melted, stir in the remaining ingredients until well combined.
Heat the mixture until it begins to boil, then remove from heat and pour over the baked shortbread.
Allow to cool completely before serving.
Salted Brown Butter Chip Cookies
2 sticks butter, softened, divided
1 cup dark brown sugar
3/4 cup white sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
1 teaspoon molasses
1 egg
1 egg yolk
2 1/2 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup chocolate chips
2 tablespoon flake salt, such as Maldon
Melt one stick of butter in a saucepan over medium high heat. Continue to cook until it begins to brown, then remove from heat and allow to cool.
Add the remaining stick of butter and the cooled brown butter to a bowl and use an electric mixer to beat together until light and fluffy.
Beat in both of the sugars. Scrape the sides of the bowl and add the vanilla, molasses, egg and egg yolks. Whisk together the flour, baking soda and salt in a separate bowl.
Add the dry ingredients to the wet and mix together until well combined, then stir in the chocolate chips. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and set in the refrigerator for one hour to chill.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Scoop a heaping tablespoonful of dough onto the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with remaining dough, leaving room for the cookies to spread.
Place the baking sheet in an oven preheated to 350 degrees and bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until lightly browned. Transfer to wire racks to cool.