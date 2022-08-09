Fresh, sweet New Hampshire corn is something we look forward to every summer.
There’s nothing like a steamy platter of corn on the cob drizzled with rich, golden butter and seasoned with a few grinds of sea salt at a barbecue.
It’s summer at its finest.
To me, the best corn is always local and fresh from the farm. Because corn is available for most of the summer and into the fall, there are plenty of opportunities to grab some fresh ears.
I’m always working on different ways to use my bounty of corn. I recently made a sweet corn pancake in the air fryer that became a big hit at the dinner table. The recipe doesn’t use any flour, so it’s a perfect dish to serve guests who don’t eat gluten.
Another delicious way to enjoy corn is to butter up a few raw ears and roast them in an air fryer. Some of the kernels get browned and toasty, giving it almost a caramel-like flavor. You can also roll the ears in grated Parmesan cheese for a slightly more gourmet experience, and garnish with a little fresh chopped basil.
If you’re looking for a decadent corn dish to try, you can simmer some cooked corn and green beans in a lemon-pepper cream sauce with a little bit of sun-dried tomato. Next time, I think I’ll add some capers to this dish, too.
Air Fryer Parmesan Corn
2 ears of corn, shucked and cleaned
3 tablespoons butter, melted
Several pinches of Kosher salt
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Fresh chopped parsley or basil for garnish, if desired
Preheat an air fryer at 400 degrees for five minutes.
Generously brush the corn cobs with melted butter. Save some butter to baste the corn with halfway through cooking. Sprinkle some Kosher salt on the corn to suit your taste, then place the cobs in the preheated air fryer and cook for about 12 minutes.
Halfway through cooking, turn the corn over, baste with remaining butter and return to the air fryer to finish cooking. When done, the corn should have some roasted spots.
Spread the Parmesan on a plate and roll the corn in the cheese before serving. Sprinkle fresh parsley or basil on the corn for garnish, if desired.
Creamy Corn, Beans and Tomatoes
1 ear corn
1 pound green beans, trimmed
1/2 tablespoon olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes, chopped
7.6-ounce can Nestle Media Crema (found in the ethnic foods aisle)
1/2 cup vegetable or chicken broth
2 teaspoon lemon pepper seasoning
Salt to taste
Fresh chopped basil or parsley for garnish, if desired
Bring a pot of water large enough to fit the corn to a boil on the stovetop. Add the corn and boil for 5 to 8 minutes or until the corn is tender.
Use tongs to remove the corn, but leave the water boiling.
Set the corn aside to cool to room temperature.
Put the green beans in the boiling water and cook for 3 minutes. While they cook, get a bowl of ice water ready.
Drain the beans and immediately place them in the ice water for several minutes to stop them from cooking. Drain the cooled beans, pat them dry and set aside in the refrigerator until ready to use.
Cut the corn off the cob and coarsely chop, then set aside.
Set a sauté pan over medium-high heat and add the olive oil. When the oil is warmed, add the garlic and sun-dried tomatoes and sauté for 2 to 3 minutes or until the garlic is fragrant and softened.
Lower the heat to medium-low and add the crema, then whisk in the broth and lemon pepper seasoning. Stir and heat until the sauce is smooth, then add the corn and green beans. Cook for an additional 2 to 3 minutes or until the vegetables are warmed.
Season with salt to suit your taste and garnish with fresh basil or parsley before serving, if desired.
Air Fryer Sweet Corn Pancake
1 1/2 cups cooked corn, removed from cob and coarsely chopped (or use canned or thawed frozen corn kernels)
1 egg, beaten
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1 1/2 tablespoons sugar
Pinch of salt
2 teaspoons black sesame seeds
1 teaspoon coarse salt, for garnish, if desired
Add the corn, egg, cornstarch, sugar and salt to a bowl and stir together until well combined. Set in the refrigerator for about 10 minutes.
While the corn mixture is chilling, preheat an air fryer to 360 degrees.
Cut a piece of parchment to fit inside the air fryer basket and lightly spray with cooking spray. Spread the corn mixture in an even layer onto the parchment paper and lightly spray the top of the corn with cooking spray.
Place in the air fryer to cook at 360 degrees for 12 minutes. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and garnish with coarse salt before serving, if desired.