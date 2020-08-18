Buying locally grown sweet, tender corn is one of my favorite summer treats.
Local corn has more flavor, and it often stays fresh longer, too. If you buy local corn and don’t eat it right away, you usually have a few days before the husks start to dry out. It hasn’t been sitting in a giant bin being hauled around the country before it arrives at the store.
A few weeks ago we picked up about a dozen ears of corn at a farm because we thought we had family coming for dinner. But plans changed, leaving us with more corn than we needed.
I set several ears aside, then forgot about them for a couple of days. When I got back to them, I was amazed the corn still looked fresh-picked and not brown.
I thought I would try a few new things with the extra corn. I love the combination of sweet and salty, so I tried wrapping the corn with top-quality bacon and put it in the air fryer. This was an excellent choice; it cooked quickly and it was delicious.
For my next dish, I sautéed the corn in butter and avocado oil with fresh green beans, snow peas, garlic and salt and pepper. My husband liked it so much, I’ve made it three times now. This is one of those side dishes that goes with just about everything — like salmon, steak and chicken.
I also made a coconut cream corn with curry spices and fresh herbs. It’s great served with rice and is filling and nutritious. We had a few chilly nights last week and this dish really hit the spot. It’s even better with a squeeze of fresh lime juice and topped with chopped cilantro.
Air Fryer Bacon-Wrapped Corn
6 ears corn, husked
12 pieces thick-sliced applewood smoked bacon
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon olive or avocado oil
Set the ears of corn on a plate and drizzle with avocado oil, then rub the oil all over the Corn to coat the ears.
Season the ears with salt. Wrap two pieces of the bacon around the corn starting at the bottom of the ear and extending to the top (you can use toothpicks to hold the bacon in place if needed). Put the corn in an air fryer set to 400 degrees for 11 minutes.
Check the corn after about 7 minutes to see if the bacon is crisping. Once the top of the bacon has crisped and browned, roll the corn so the bottom of the bacon will also crisp.
Corn off the Cob with Garlic Butter Green Beans
3 ears corn, cooked and kernels cut from cob
1 pound fresh green beans
1 1/2 cups fresh snow peas
1/4 cup shallot, diced
4 cloves garlic, minced
3 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon olive or avocado oil
1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
Fresh ground pepper
Set a sauté pan over medium high on a stovetop and add the oil.
When the oil is warmed, add the garlic and shallot and cook for about one minute, then add the green beans and snow peas.
Saute for about 3 minutes, or until the green beans have softened slightly. Add corn, butter, salt and parsley, stirring frequently, and cook for an additional 3 minutes until the corn starts to brown slightly. Season with fresh pepper before serving.
Coconut Cream Corn Curry
4 ears corn, husked
1 cup coconut cream
3/4 cup coconut milk
2 tablespoons butter
1 cup onion, diced
1 clove garlic, minced
1 1/2 teaspoon curry powder
1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
1/2 tablespoon fresh lime juice
1/4 teaspoon sea salt
1/4 teaspoon white pepper
Lime wedges and fresh cilantro for garnish, if desired
To remove the kernels of corn from the cob, hold each ear upright in a shallow bowl and use a pairing knife to slice the kernels off the cob from top to bottom, scraping any juices and bits of corn as you slice down. Discard the cobs.
Add butter to deep sauté pan and set on medium-high heat. When butter is melted, add onion and garlic and cook for about 2 minutes or until the onion has softened.
Ad corn and sauté for about 5 minutes or until the corn is tender and cooked throughout. Add the coconut cream, coconut milk, paprika, curry powder, lime juice and sea salt and stir together.
Heat until the mixture starts to boil, then lower the heat to medium and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes or until the liquid stats to thicken slightly. Remove from heat and season with additional lime juice and salt and pepper to suit your taste. Garnish with cilantro before serving, if desired.