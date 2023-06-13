LATE ONE NIGHT last week I was staring into my pantry looking for a snack.
Since the pantry had just been reorganized, I could immediately see someone had finished off the cashews, my usual snack of choice.
This meant I had to get creative, and because it was so late, find something I could easily pull together.
I took out corn tortillas, freshly ground honey roasted peanut butter and got some jam from the fridge. The resulting snack was a peanut butter and jelly taco. It was the first time I’d made one and it was so tasty, I decided the combination would be added to my list of go-to snacks.
As I stood there crafting my peanut butter and jelly tortilla creation, I was thinking about some of other unusual snack options.
Several years ago when I was working in the restaurant business, I remember listening with disbelief as a co-worker described his favorite snack: spaghetti with grape jelly. I had never heard of such a combination before, but I decided to make it for my kids to see if they liked it. Both said it was oddly delicious and once in a while I still find a bowl in the sink with remnants of grape jelly.
Growing up, my father often ate what I considered to be strange snacks. For example I would often find him dunking white sandwich bread in a glass of V8 juice and eating it while leaning over the sink so he didn’t make a mess.
If he wanted a more substantial snack he would make macaroni and cheese and add a can of tuna. Then he would chop up a bunch of little sweet pickles and pile them on top. I thought it looked gross.
He finally got me to try it when I was a older and it was actually really good.
There are many different kinds of macaroni and cheese options on the grocery store shelf, like white cheddar cheese with cracked pepper and Southwest-style mac and cheese, so you can make the dish your own.
Tuna Macaroni and Cheese with Pickles
14-ounce box macaroni and cheese (pick your favorite variety — I used double cheddar)
5-ounce can albacore tuna, drained
1/2 cup sweet gherkin pickles, chopped
Salt and pepper
Prepare the macaroni and cheese according to package directions. Stir in the tuna and mix well. Add the chopped pickles before serving. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Spaghetti with Grape Jelly
16-ounce package of spaghetti
12-ounce jar of grape jelly
2 tablespoons fresh parsley for garnish, optional
Salt and pepper to taste
Prepare the spaghetti according to package directions, drain, then transfer to a serving bowl. Add the jelly to the spaghetti and stir well to combine. Garnish with fresh parsley, if desired, before serving and season with salt and pepper to taste.
Peanut Butter and Jelly Tacos
2 corn tortillas
4 tablespoons honey roasted chunky peanut butter or nut butter of choice
4 tablespoons jam of choice
Lightly spray a skillet with cooking spray and set over medium heat.
When the skillet is warmed, add the tortillas. Heat the tortillas for 1 to 2 minutes on each side or until the tortillas are warmed and pliable.
Remove tortillas from heat and transfer to a plate. Spread half of the peanut butter on each tortilla. Spread half of the jelly on each tortilla, layering it over the peanut butter. Fold the tortillas in half before serving.