Before the pandemic, a week in my life usually included a date night with my husband. It was a night we would go out for dinner or cocktails, meet up with friends or catch a movie.
Going out to dinner isn’t an option right now, but setting aside some time to unwind and reconnect is still important. For a great date night at home, turn off the television, switch on some music, get out the good dishes and cook something delicious.
I don’t usually cook steaks at home, so I thought this would be a great choice for a special dinner. With the deck clear of snow, I fired up the grill.
Cooking a delicious steak is surprisingly simple if you follow a few simple steps. Make sure you set the steak out about 30 minutes before cooking to bring it up to room temperature. That will ensure even cooking throughout. Also, lightly rub the steak with a touch of olive oil and season with salt and pepper before setting it on the grill and you should get great results.
I like to add a a little extra flavor to a finished steak, so I whipped up garlic and herb butter before I started the steak.
I served the steak with asparagus which is in season now and abundant at the grocery store. I pan seared it using the garlic butter and herb butter and sea salt and it was wonderful.
For dessert, I made a chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream frosting. If we were dining out for date night, I would scan the dessert menu for anything chocolate, so making a chocolate cake was imperative.
If you’re going to add frosted chocolate cake to the menu for date night, keep in mind you should make it earlier in the day because the cakes have to cool before you frost them.
And don’t forget to set the mood. Fresh flowers are still available at the store, so if you’re planning a date night, flowers can brighten up the atmosphere.
Sirloin Steak with Herb Butter
1 pound sirloin steak
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
2 teaspoons olive oil
1 teaspoon lemon zest
1 clove garlic, minced
3 tablespoons butter, softened
1 teaspoon Kosher salt, divided
1 teaspoon fresh ground pepper, divided
Set the steak out for about 30 minutes so it reaches room temperature.
To make the garlic butter: Add the garlic, lemon zest, parsley and half the salt and pepper to a bowl and mix with a fork to combine. Set the butter mixture in the refrigerator to chill while the steaks are warming to room temperature.
Heat grill to high, then lightly rub the steak with olive oil and season on both sides with remaining salt and pepper.
Set the steaks on the grill and cook until slightly charred, about 4 to 5 minutes (this will depend on the thickness of your steak) then flip. Cook on the other side for about 3 to 5 minutes for medium-rare (an internal temperature of 135 degrees F), 5 to 7 minutes for medium (140 degrees F) or 8 to 10 minutes for medium-well (150 degrees F). Remove from grill and set the butter on top of the steak before serving.
Seared Asparagus
1 pound asparagus
1 lemon, juiced
2 tablespoons butter
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
Fresh ground black pepper
Set a sauté pan over medium-high heat and add the butter. After butter melts add garlic and asparagus. Saute for 7 to 10 minutes, moving the asparagus around frequently, or until the garlic is softened. Drizzle with lemon juice and season with salt and pepper before serving.
Decadent Chocolate Layer Cake
2 cups cake flour
2 1/4 cups sugar
3/4 cup cocoa powder, such as Hersey’s Extra Dark
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
3 eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla
1/2 cup vegetable oil
3/4 cup milk
1 cup boiling water
Spray two (9-inch) baking pans with cooking spray and set aside. In a large bowl, add flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder and salt and whisk together.
In a separate bowl, beat together the milk, vegetable oil, eggs, and vanilla. Add wet ingredients to the dry and beat with an electric hand mixer to combine. Stream the boiling water into the batter and continue to beat until the batter is smooth and the ingredients well combined.
Divide the batter evenly between the two cake pans and set in an oven preheated to 350 degrees. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cakes comes out dry and the edges are slightly puling away from the pan. Remove from oven and cool for about 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. While cakes are cooling, prepare the buttercream frosting.
Chocolate Buttercream Frosting
3 cups powdered sugar
1 cup butter, softened
1/2 cup dark cocoa powder, such as Hersey’s Extra Dark
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
3 tablespoons milk
4-ounce piece of dark chocolate, if desired, for garnish
Add butter to a large bowl and beat for one minute with an electric hand mixer until light and fluffy. Add half the confectioner’s sugar and half the cocoa plus the vanilla and half the milk and beat for about two minutes or until well blended.
Use a spatula to scrape down the sides of the bowl, then add remaining ingredients and beat for 2 to 3 more minutes, stopping if necessary to scrape down the sides of the bowl. If the frosting is a little too thin, add more powdered sugar one tablespoon at a time until desired consistency is reached. If too thick, add more milk one teaspoon at a time until desired consistency.
To frost the cake, set one cake on a platter and spread generously with frosting. Put second cake on top of the first and cover with frosting. If desired, grate chocolate over the top of the cake before serving.